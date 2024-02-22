Forwards Kevin O'Neil and Tyson Empey Recalled to Hershey

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that forwards Kevin O'Neil and Tyson Empey have been recalled by the Hershey Bears.

O'Neil has 48 points (12 goals, 36 assists) in 48 games with the Stingrays this season. He has the most assists of any Stingrays player this season and the sixth most assists in the ECHL. He has 108 points (42 goals, 66 assists) in 111 career ECHL games and one goal in five career AHL games.

Empey has 35 points (16 goals, 19 assists) in 50 games for the Stingrays this season. He is the Stingrays leader in penalty minutes this season with 107. He appeared in Hershey's 1-0 victory against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on January 20. In 80 career AHL games, Empey has 15 points (four goals, 11 assists).

Puck drop for tomorrow night's game against Norfolk is set for 7:05 pm at the Norfolk Scope Arena.

