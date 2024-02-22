Ryan Francis Returns from AHL Ontario

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that forward Ryan Francis has returned to Greenville from the AHL affiliate of the Swamp Rabbits, the Ontario Reign.

Francis returns from his second stint in the AHL, having started the season in the Inland Empire. The 5'9", 180-pound forward appeared in an additional nine games with the Reign, now holding a goal to his credit in 15 total contests. In his AHL career, spent with the Reign and former Stockton Heat, Francis has his lone ignition of the goal lamp and a helper in 23 games.

Prior to his call-up just after the New Year, Francise skated with the Swamp Rabbits in 15 games, notching 7 goals, 9 assists, and 16 points. He returns to the ECHL with 72 career games with Greenville and the Trois-Rivieres Lions, collecting 63 pts (30g-33ast). Before turning professional, Francis spent five seasons in the QMJHL with the Cape Breton Eagles and Saint John Sea Dogs, winning the 2022 Memorial Cup with the latter.

The Swamp Rabbits return home for a three-game series against the Rapid City Rush this week. Puck drop for game one of the set tonight is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

