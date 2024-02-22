ECHL Transactions - February 22
February 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 22, 2024:
Cincinnati:
Add Landon Cato, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Sahil Panwar, F recalled by Hartford
Greenville:
Add Ryan Francis, F assigned by Ontario
Add Jacob Modry, D activated from reserve
Delete Max Martin, D placed on reserve
Delete Jordan Timmons, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Delete Ty Pelton-Byce, F loaned to Henderson
Indy:
Add Mitchell Weeks, G assigned by Rockford
Add Kale Howarth, F assigned by Rockford
Delete Cameron Hillis, F loaned to Hartford
Kansas City:
Add Nate Knoepke, D returned from loan to Toronto (AHL)
Delete Joshua Karlsson, D traded to Greenville
Newfoundland:
Add Brock Caufield, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Grant Cruikshank, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Add Sean Montgomery, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Mathieu Roy, F activated from reserve
Delete Thomas Caron, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/19)
Delete Brady Fleurent, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/19)
Savannah:
Delete Simon Pinard, F recalled by Henderson
Delete Alex Swetlikoff, F recalled by Henderson
Delete Joe Fleming, D recalled to Henderson by Vegas
South Carolina:
Add Spencer Meier, D activated from reserve
Add Josh Thrower, D activated from reserve
Delete Tyson Empey, F recalled by Hershey
Delete Kevin O'Neil, F recalled by Hershey
Trois-Rivières:
Add Strauss Mann, G assigned by Laval
Delete Zachary Bouthillier, G placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Luka Profaca, D assigned by San Diego
Add Dante Sheriff, F activated from reserve
Delete Trevor Thurston, D placed on reserve
Delete Carson Focht, F loaned to Henderson
Wichita:
Delete Ryan Finnegan, F placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 22, 2024
- Ty Pelton-Byce Signs PTO with AHL's Henderson Silver Knights - Idaho Steelheads
- Oilers Announce Series of Transactions - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Transactions - February 22 - ECHL
- Forwards Kevin O'Neil and Tyson Empey Recalled to Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Full Details Ahead of Beach Night Presented by Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. Saturday Night - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Ryan Francis Returns from AHL Ontario - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Try Hockey for Free with the Royals on Saturday - Reading Royals
- Game Notes: February 22 - Rush at Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Rapid City Rush
- Mavericks Sign Rookie Defenseman Jakob Brahaney - Kansas City Mavericks
- Glads Defeated 3-1 by Stingrays - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.