ECHL Transactions - February 22

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 22, 2024:

Cincinnati:

Add Landon Cato, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Sahil Panwar, F recalled by Hartford

Greenville:

Add Ryan Francis, F assigned by Ontario

Add Jacob Modry, D activated from reserve

Delete Max Martin, D placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Timmons, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Delete Ty Pelton-Byce, F loaned to Henderson

Indy:

Add Mitchell Weeks, G assigned by Rockford

Add Kale Howarth, F assigned by Rockford

Delete Cameron Hillis, F loaned to Hartford

Kansas City:

Add Nate Knoepke, D returned from loan to Toronto (AHL)

Delete Joshua Karlsson, D traded to Greenville

Newfoundland:

Add Brock Caufield, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Grant Cruikshank, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Sean Montgomery, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Mathieu Roy, F activated from reserve

Delete Thomas Caron, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/19)

Delete Brady Fleurent, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/19)

Savannah:

Delete Simon Pinard, F recalled by Henderson

Delete Alex Swetlikoff, F recalled by Henderson

Delete Joe Fleming, D recalled to Henderson by Vegas

South Carolina:

Add Spencer Meier, D activated from reserve

Add Josh Thrower, D activated from reserve

Delete Tyson Empey, F recalled by Hershey

Delete Kevin O'Neil, F recalled by Hershey

Trois-Rivières:

Add Strauss Mann, G assigned by Laval

Delete Zachary Bouthillier, G placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Luka Profaca, D assigned by San Diego

Add Dante Sheriff, F activated from reserve

Delete Trevor Thurston, D placed on reserve

Delete Carson Focht, F loaned to Henderson

Wichita:

Delete Ryan Finnegan, F placed on reserve

