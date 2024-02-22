Savannah Outshoots Jacksonville 41-26, But Fall 4-3

SAVANNAH, GA - Despite outshooting the Jacksonville Icemen (32-15-4-0) 41-26, the Savannah Ghost Pirates (18-28-4-1) lost 4-3 on Wednesday night at Enmarket Arena.

The Icemen set the tone early in the game when Craig Martin scored on the power play to open the scoring at 2:45. Jacksonville quickly doubled their lead with a shot from Reece Harsch at 7:05.

The Ghost Pirates retaliated just 34 seconds later when Brent Pedersen finished off a pass from Sebastian Vidmar into the back of the net to make it a 2-1 score. The goal was Pedersen's 12th of the season.

The Icemen swiftly responded at 8:12, restoring their two-goal lead after a tally from Damien Giroux.

Jacksonville added another power-play goal 7:08 into the second period, which Matheson Iacopelli converted, increasing the Icemen's lead to 4-1.

Following an interference minor to Logan Cockerill, the Ghost Pirates were sent to the power play for the first time at 10:14 of the second period. The home team took advantage as Bear Hughes re-directed a shot-pass from Logan Drevitch past Icemen goaltender Matt Vernon at 10:51. Hughes' goal marked his first with Savannah in his fourth appearance with the club since being assigned from the Henderson Silver Knights.

In the game's dying minutes, Logan Drevitch jammed a loose puck past Vernon, but Jacksonville held on for a 4-3 victory.

Savannah went 1-for-2 on the power play and 0-for-2 on the penalty kill. Jesper Vikman made the start for Savannah, allowing four goals on 26 shots.

The Ghost Pirates will look to get back into the win column on Friday, February 23, at 7:30 p.m. against the Atlanta Gladiators. For ticket information, go to GhostPiratesHockey.com!

