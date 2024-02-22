Full Details Ahead of Beach Night Presented by Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. Saturday Night

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to announce their official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title attempt for the largest gathering of people wearing aloha shirts when the Solar Bears host the Atlanta Gladiators on Saturday, February 24, 2024, for Beach Night presented by Ivanhoe Park Brewing at the AdventHealth Rink at Kia Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

3:30pm - Pre-game party begins in holding area

Those wishing to participate in the attempt will enter through group doors (next to Big Storm Brewing Co. on Church St.) starting at 3:30pm. In order to enter you MUST have a game ticket for the 2/24 game and must be wearing your aloha shirt.

An aloha shirt must be short sleeved, buttoned from top to bottom, and consist of at least three colors and a pattern. All shirts must be commercially available. If you purchased the aloha shirt package, pickup will be available outside the group doors prior to entry. T-shirt pickup is based on first come, first served for size and will only be available for pickup by the purchaser.

Fans will be escorted upstairs to the holding area and will have access to purchase food and beverage, as well as restroom access.

4:30pm - Begin funneling patrons into designated attempt area (45 min - 1 hour funnel time)

Beginning at approximately 4:30pm, we will be scanning your game ticket to enter the attempt area. Fans will be escorted into the bowl and assigned a steward to fill in each section and all available seats for the attempt.

5:15-5:30pm- Approximate attempt time frame

The attempt will take place at approximately 5:15pm and will last for 5 minutes. During the load in and attempt time, the Solar Bears will be raffling off prizes.

5:30 - 6:00pm - Approximate release of patrons to their ticketed seats for the game

