Ty Pelton-Byce Signs PTO with AHL's Henderson Silver Knights

February 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that forward Ty Pelton-Byce has signed a PTO with the Henderson Silver Knights making it the 17thdifferent PTO signed by an Idaho skater this season which includes seven players and six teams.

Pelton-Byce, 26, earns his third call-up to the AHL this season having singed PTO's with Texas and San Jose already this season appearing in two games with the Stars but not seeing action in a game with the Barracuda. In 41 games with Idaho this year his 47 points and 34 assists are tied for second while he is one of eight skaters to record double digits in goals with 13. He had a career long 10 game point-streak (4G, 11A) from Jan. 19-Feb. 16 and his plus-25 rating on the season is tied for third amongst all league skaters.

In his third professional season the Madison, WI native has accumulated 102 points (35G, 67A) in 101 career ECHL games including 93 points (32G, 61A) in 84 games with Idaho. He played 17 games with Newfoundland during the 2021-22 campaign recording nine points (3G, 6A) in 17 games while skating in 14 AHL games with Manitoba adding a goal and an assist. He has appeared in 27 AHL games across three years registering four points (2G, 2A).

Pelton-Byce joins Jared Moe (Tucson), Cody Haiskanen (San Jose), Mark Rassell (Texas), Jack Becker (Texas), and Patrick Kudla (Calgary) as the six players currently on PTO's from Idaho.

The Steelheads are on the road this weekend in Tulsa for a three-in-three with puck drop at 6:05 p.m. (MT) on Friday and Saturday, then a 3:05 p.m. (MT) face-off on Sunday. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.