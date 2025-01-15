Oil Kings Start Saskatchewan Road Trip in Swift Current

January 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Swift Current, Sask. - The Edmonton Oil Kings open up a three-game road trip tonight as they visit the Swift Current Broncos.

Edmonton just wrapped up a five game homestand going 3-1-0-1, most recently dropping a 6-1 decision to the Medicine Hat Tigers. On the homestand, the Oil Kings scored 18 goals, and allowed 18. They currently hold a 22-15-1-2 record on the season, good for fifth in the Eastern Conference, and just five points back of the division leading Tigers.

The opponents, the Broncos are 3-6-1-0 in their last ten games and are coming off a 2-1 overtime loss to the Lethbridge Hurricanes. Currently, the Broncos are holding the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with a 19-17-1-1 record and 40 points. They're led offensively by Luke Mistelbacher who is top 10 in the WHL in scoring with 59 points (28G, 31A).

Tonight will mark the third of four meetings between the Oil Kings and Broncos. So far, the home team has won both of the previous meetings, most recently Edmonton's 7-3 win on December 14 at Rogers Place. Gracyn Sawchyn has five points for the Oil Kings to lead the season series, while Swift Current is led in the series by Mistelbacher and Clarke Caswell's three points each.

Puck drop from the innovationPlex is 6 p.m. MT.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gracyn Sawchyn (37, 22-35-57)

Gavin Hodnett (40, 18-23-41)

Roan Woodward (40, 16-24-40)

Lukas Sawchyn (40, 8-22-30)

Adam Jecho (29, 9-16-25)

Oil Kings Milestone Watch:

D Blake Fiddler will play in his 100th WHL Game TONIGHT

Broncos Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Luke Mistelbacher (38, 28-31-59)

Clarke Caswell (36, 13-38-51)

Brady Birnie (38, 18-30-48)

Carlin Dezainde (38, 18-25-43)

Grayson Burzynski (35, 6-25-31)

2024-25 Schedule vs. Swift Current Broncos:

Saturday, November 9 @ SC (4-3 SC)

Saturday, December 14 @ EDM (7-3 EDM)

Wednesday, January 15 @ Swift Current

Sunday, March 9 @ Edmonton

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.