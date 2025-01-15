Hawks Rally Late for 4-3 Shootout Win over Blades
January 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
The Portland Winterhawks staged a stunning third-period comeback before clinching a 4-3 shootout victory over the Saskatoon Blades on Wednesday night. Tyson Jugnauth and Kyle Chyzowski sealed the deal in the shootout, while netminder Ondøej Štìbeták stood tall, denying two Blades attempts to secure the win.
Game #42: Portland (4) at Saskatoon (3)
SOG: POR (46) - SAS (25)
PP: POR (1/4) - SAS (2/6)
Saves: Štìbeták (22/25) - Gardner (42/45)
GAME NOTES:
Kyle Chyzowski added an assist to the scoresheet for 69 points on the season (30G, 39A) and the WHL scoring lead.
Defenseman Tyson Jugnauth has points in 15 of his last 16 games.
Josh Zakreski established a three-game point streak (3G, 1A) with a goal in tonight's contest.
Goaltender Ondøej Štìbeták is 3-1 in shootouts during his WHL career.
SCORING:
POR - Josh Zakreski (24) from Hudson Darby
SAS - Cooper Williams (10) from Hunter Laing
SAS - Hayden Harsanyi (3) from Tyler Parr and Grayden Siepmann (Power Play)
SAS - Rowan Calvert (16) from Tanner Scott and Grayden Siepmann (Power Play)
POR - Tyson Jugnauth (11) (Power Play)
POR - Ryan Miller (9) from Kyle Chyzowski
GAME SUMMARY:
Josh Zakreski wasted no time getting the Winterhawks on the board, burying a cross-ice feed from the left circle just 43 seconds into the game with a wicked wrister that beat the Blades' netminder. Saskatoon responded swiftly, tying the game less than a minute later before capitalizing on the power play at 6:29 to take a 2-1 lead.
The Blades extended their advantage early in the second period, striking again on the power play at 4:06 to make it 3-1. But the Winterhawks refused to back down, mounting an electrifying comeback in the final minutes of the third. Tyson Jugnauth brought Portland within one, netting an unassisted power-play goal through the five-hole, and Ryan Miller followed with a bar-down beauty just under two minutes later to tie the game at 17:28.
Despite an intense overtime period, neither team found the back of the net, sending the game to a shootout. Jugnauth and Kyle Chyzowski scored for the Hawks and netminder Ondøej Štìbeták turned aside two Saskatoon attempts for the 4-3 shootout win.
UP NEXT:
The Portland Winterhawks head to Moose Jaw to face the Warriors on Friday, January 17 at 5:00 p.m. PT at Moose Jaw Events Centre.
