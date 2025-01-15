Rockets Prepare For The Return Of Andrew Cristall As They Host Spokane On Wednesday Night

Following the Western Hockey League's trade deadline, the Kelowna Rockets are welcoming back one of their franchise leaders on Wednesday when Andrew Cristall makes his first and only return to Prospera Place as a member of the Spokane Chiefs.

Cristall was Kelowna's first selection at eighth overall in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft. Since being drafted by the Rockets, Cristall has played in 219 regular season games along with 20 playoff games. He's recorded 135 goals, 205 assists for 340 points and a career plus/minus of plus 84. He's also added five goals and 20 points in 20 postseason games.

Cristall ranks second all-time in Rockets history in both career points and assists behind Brett McLean, while also ranking first in team history amongst players who have played more than 100 games with a point-per-game average of 1.55. He was also named the Rockets Top Scorer last season while also being named the Most Valuable Player at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

Kelowna comes into the game having gone 1-1, garnering a 6-3 victory over Prince George before falling 6-4 to Vancouver.

CHIEFS

Spokane comes into this game off a 12-2 victory over Wenatchee. Andrew Cristall registered seven points, including a hat trick while Berkly Catton and Shea Van Olm registered seven and five points respectively.

ROCKETS ROSTER AND INJURY UPDATE

The WHL Trade Deadline and come and gone with the Rockets being very active in preparation for next year's Memorial Cup. The Rockets moved defenceman Caden Price to the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for defenceman Will Sharpe, the rights to goaltender Harrison Boettiger along with five draft picks. Andrew Cristall was also moved, traded to the Spokane Chiefs for forward Hayden Paupanekis along with five draft picks which included two first round picks. The Rockets then acquired 2006-born forward Dawson Gerwing from the Swift Current Broncos.

The Rockets wrapped up the deadline with a pair of deals with the Everett Silvertips. The Rockets acquired a seventh-round pick in exchange for defenceman Landon Cowper before closing out the deadline by acquiring forward Andrew Petruk for a ninth-round selection in 2025.

ROCKETS TO WATCH

Will Sharpe was one of the key pieces acquired by the Rockets in the trade deadline. In two games with the Rockets, he's registered a goal and two assists.

Hayden Paupanekis plays his old team on Wednesday, where he spent a season and a half. In 41 games the 17-year-old forward has 11 goals and 26 points.

CHIEFS TO WATCH

Andrew Cristall makes his return to Kelowna following his trade to Spokane last week. Cristall ranks second all-time in Rockets history in both career points and assists behind Brett McLean, while also ranking first in team history amongst players who have played more than 100 games with a point-per-game average of 1.55.

Chiefs captain Berkly Catton returned this past weekend from the 2025 World Junior Hockey Championships. In 30 games this season he has 15 goals and 54 points.

THE LAST TIME THESE TWO MET

Kelowna and Spokane last met in early November when the Chiefs came away with a 6-5 victory. Hiroki Gojsic scored twice while Spokane got a two-goal performance from Berkly Catton.

SEASON RECORD

Oct. 4 @ SPO - 5-3 L

Nov. 5 @ SPO - 6-5 L

Nov. 9 vs SPO - 6-5 OTL

Jan. 15 vs SPO - 7:05 pm

