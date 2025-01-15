Game Day Hub: Januay 15 at Saskatoon

January 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks face the Saskatoon Blades on Wednesday, January 15 at 5:00 p.m. PT at SaskTel Centre.

Puck Drop: 5:00 p.m. PT

Venue: SaskTel Centre

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV

Last Time Out

The Winterhawks showcased resilience in a hard-fought 5-4 battle against the Raiders. Tyson Jugnauth and Josh Zakreski led the charge offensively, with Jugnauth contributing a goal and an assist, including a slick setup on Zakreski's first tally. Zakreski added another in the third to pull Portland within one, but despite relentless pressure down the stretch, the Hawks couldn't find the equalizer.

Captain Chyzowski Continues to Capitalize

Kyle Chyzowski is having an incredible season, solidifying himself as a leader both on and off the ice for the Winterhawks. With 67 points (29G, 38A) in 41 games, he leads the team in scoring and is tied for first in the WHL. His 30 goals are second in the league, and his 169 shots on goal are third. The captain has been especially hot recently, posting 15 points (3G, 12A) in his last seven games, including an assist in last night's tilt against the Raiders. Beyond the stats, Chyzowski's leadership and consistency have been instrumental to the Hawks' success, making him a key contributor in every aspect of the game.

Scouting Saskatoon

The Saskatoon Blades come into tonight's contest sitting second in the Eastern Conference with a 22-14-2-2 record. However, they're looking to bounce back after dropping their last two games.

Offensively, Saskatoon is led by a dynamic duo in Tyler Parr and Rowan Calvert. Parr has been the team's standout performer with 39 points (16G, 23A) in 38 games, including three power-play goals and six assists with the man advantage. Calvert is right behind him, tallying 34 points (15G, 19A) in 36 games. Calvert's scoring touch shines on the power play, where he's tied for second in the league with 11 goals.

Between the pipes, Evan Gardner has been a steady presence for the Blades. In 30 appearances, Gardner has posted a 16-10-2 record, a 2.98 goals-against average, and a .907 save percentage, along with one shutout. Backup Ethan McCallum has seen less action, appearing in 15 games with a 3-5-0 record, a 3.43 GAA, and an .886 save percentage.

Special teams have been a mixed bag for Saskatoon. Their power play ranks fourth in the league, operating at an impressive 27.1% success rate. However, their penalty kill has struggled, sitting 17th in the league at 74.4%. This provides an opportunity for Portland's power play to take advantage, while also requiring extra caution against Saskatoon's dangerous man-advantage unit.

2024-25 Season Series

This is the first and only meeting between the Saskatoon Blades and Portland Winterhawks this season.

Western Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2025

