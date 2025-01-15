Broncos Open the Week with a Wednesday Nighter at Home against Edmonton

January 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - A busy week starts for the Swift Current Broncos (19-17-1-1) as they welcome the Edmonton Oil Kings (22-15-1-2) for the first of four games in the next six days with both clubs looking to climb their way up the Eastern Conference ladder.

Swift Current begins the week all alone in the 8th and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference just eight games back of the Saskatoon Blades for first in the East Division. While Edmonton is a point out of fourth in the Conference in a tightly contested Central Division. The Broncos have dropped two straight games including a 2-1 overtime loss at home to the Lethbridge Hurricanes on January 10th. Edmonton in their last ten games are 6-3-0-1 and loss their most previous tilt last Saturday against the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Tonight is Bring a Buddy Night for Broncos Season Ticket Holders as fans can use their Bring A Buddy Voucher in their season ticket book and bring a buddy for absolutely free. It will also be Wiener Wednesday where a Hotdog Meal is only 6$.

The game will be carried on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos, Gino De Paoli starting with the pre-game show at 6:45.

For more on tonight's game visit the Official Game Notes & Stats links above.

2024-25 Regular Season: 19-17-0-1 Home: 13-7-1-0 Away: 6-10-0-1

First Half Record: 17-16-0-1 Home: 12-7-0-0 Away: 5-9-0-1

Second Half Record: 2-1-1-0 Home: 1-0-1-0 Away: 1-1-0-0

LAST GAME 2-1 OTL vs Broncos: Broncos forward Parker Rondeau scored the game-tying goal mid-way through the third period to tie the game and force overtime against Lethbridge, Kooper Gizowski would score the game-winner with just 4.7 seconds left in extra time to give the Hurricanes the extra point last Friday.

VS EDMONTON: This is the third of four meetings between the Broncos and Oil Kings, the second match-up happened in Edmonton December 14, 2024 with the Oil Kings taking care of the Broncos 7-3 at Rogers Place. in a 4-1 win. The Broncos all-time against the Oil Kings has the Broncos with a 38-33-4-2 record. While at InnovationPlex, Swift Current is 23-13-1-0. Luke Mistelbacher & Clarke Caswell lead the Broncos in scoring against Edmonton both with three points.

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

November 9/2024 - at Swift Current (4-3 SC) December 15/2023 - at Edmonton (6-3 SC)

December 14/2024 - at Edmonton (7-3 EDM) February 9/2024 - at Swift Current (4-1 SC)

January 15/2025 - at Swift Current March 2/2024 - at Edmonton (4-1 EDM)

March 9/2025 - Edmonton March 6/2024 - at Swift Current (8-2 SC)

March 17/2024 - at Edmonton (5-4 SC)

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON STATS LEADERS:

Goals (28) - Luke Mistelbacher Assists (38) Clarke Caswell

Points (59) - Luke Mistelbacher

Power Play Goals (9) - Gould, Mistelbacher Power Play Assists (16) - Clarke Caswell

Shorthanded Goals (1) - 4 Tied Game Winning Goals (4) - Dezainde, Mistelbacher

PIMS (48) - Carlin Dezainde. Plus/Minus (+10) - Grayson Burzynski

Shots (158) - Luke Mistelbacher Shooting % (17.7%) - Luke Mistelbacher

Face-off Wins (336) - Rylan Gould Face-off % (54.5%) - Rylan Gould

Wins (12) - Reid Dyck Shutouts (2) - Reid Dyck

Save % (.896) - Reid Dyck Goals Against Average (3.59) - Reid Dyck

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

Carlin Dezainde: 38 GP: 18G-25A-43 PTS Clarke Caswell: 36 GP: 13G - 38A - 51 PTS

Luke Mistelbacher: 38 GP: 28G-31A-59 PTS Hunter Mayo: 34 GP: 11G - 11A - 22 PTS

Peyton Kettles: 27 GP: 3G - 3A - 6 PTS Brady Birnie: 38: 18G - 30A - 48 PTS Reid Dyck: 26 GP: 12-14-1-0 3.39 GAA .896 SV% 2 SO Grayson Burzynski: 35 GP: 6G-25A - 31 PTS

Rylan Gould: 30 GP: 14G-16A-30 PTS (9 PPG) Marek Ročák: 28 GP: 1G-15A-16 PTS

Trae Wilke: 39 GP: 8G-12A-20 PTS

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.