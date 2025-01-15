Cristall, Chiefs Return to Kelowna to Take on Rockets for Last Time this Season
January 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Kelowna, B.C. - The Spokane Chiefs travel north to take on the Kelowna Rockets Wednesday night. It's the first time newly-acquired forward Andrew Cristall will face his former team since he joined the Chiefs last week. So far this season, Spokane is 3-0-0-0 against Kelowna, with Berkly Catton (4G-5A), Shea Van Olm (4G-2A), and Brayden Crampton (3G-3A) being the Chiefs' leading scorers in the series. Dawson Cowan has claimed all three wins against the Rockets in net this season. It's the fourth and final match-up between the two clubs this season.
LOCATION: Prospera Place
TIME: 7:05 p.m. PST
JERSEY COLOR: White
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.
WATCH: WHL Live
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo
