Pats Edge Rebels 4-3 for Second Time this Season

January 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats picked up a 4-3 victory over the Red Deer Rebels on Wednesday night inside the Brandt Centre.

With Regina leading 3-2 going into the third, Zachary Lansard's tally in the final stanza proved to be the difference, increasing the lead to 4-2.

Despite dropping the lead in the early portions of the second frame, the Pats were ahead through both periods of action. After Red Deer took a 2-1 lead early in the frame, the Pats got back-to-back goals just under two minutes apart to regain the one-goal lead.

Cohen Klassen tied the game at two with a power play goal, and Zach Pantelakis deflected home his seventh of the season to take a 3-2 lead. Ewan Huet grabbed his third win this season with 21 saves. The Pats also won the special teams battle, going 1-4 on their power play and 3-3 on their penalty kill.

The Rebels dropped their 10th straight contest with the loss. They got goals from Luke Vlooswyk, Nolan Schmidt, and Samuel Drancak. Chase Wutzke made 32 saves as the Rebels fell to 0-2 against the Pats this season.

FINAL SCORE: Pats 4, Rebels 3

THE GOALS

First Period

1-0: Pats at 17:10 - Keets Fawcett (5), assisted by Cohen Klassen // Fawcett cut into the high slot and his wrist shot beat a screened Wutzke to give the Pats a 1-0 lead in the latter stages of the first period.

Second Period

1-1: Rebels at 1:27 - Luke Vlooswyk (2), assisted by Parker McDougall & Jaxon Fuder // The puck bounced out to a pinching Vlooswyk, and he fired a shot high glove hand past a screened Huet to tie the game up at 1-1 early in the second period.

2-1: Rebels at 2:37 - Nolan Schmidt (2), unassisted // As a Pats defender crashed into Huet, Schmidt found the puck and beat Huet to make it 2-1 just over a minute after the Rebels tied the game up.

2-2: Pats at 15:06 - Cohen Klassen (3), assisted by Ephram McNutt & Caden Brown (4-on-3 PP) // McNutt's shot from the point was stopped by Wutzke but Klassen put his best baseball skills to use and bunted the puck past the Rebels netminder to tie the game up at 2-2.

3-2: Pats at 16:42 - Zach Pantelakis (7), assisted by Reese Hamilton & Julien Maze // Hamilton ripped a point shot off of a screening Pantelakis and past Wutzke to give the Pats a 3-2 lead.

Third Period

4-2 Pats: at 6:57 - Zach Lansard (4), unassisted // The Rebels coughed the puck up to Lansard in the slot and he ripped a shot past Wutzke to extend the Pats lead to 4-2.

4-3: Rebels at 10:40 - Samuel Drancak (5), assisted by Ty Coupland // Drancak's shot was stopped by Huet but got the puck and wrapped it around and beat a sprawling Huet to pull the Rebels to within one at 4-3.

THE STATISTICS

SOG : Regina - 11-17-8-36 | Red Deer - 7-7-10-24

PP : Regina - 1/4 | Red Deer - 0/3

THE GOALTENDING BATTLE

Regina: Ewan Huet (21 saves / 24 shots)

Red Deer: Chase Wutzke (32 saves / 36 shots)

THE 3 STARS

First: Keets Fawcett (1G) - Pats

Second: Cohen Klassen (1G-1A) - Pats

Third: Zachary Lansard (1G) - Pats

JUST NOTES

Keets Fawcett scored his fifth of the season and his third with the Pats. He has four points (2G-2A) in his last five games. Cohen Klassen picked up a goal and an assist and has points (2G-2A) in three straight games. He also has six points (3G-3A) in his last five games. Ephram McNutt picked up an assist against his hometown club. He has a pair of assists in his last three games. Caden Brown has assists in back-to-back games, and 10 points (7G-3A) in his last 11 games. Zach Pantelakis scored his seventh of the season, he has nine points (6G-3A) in his last 10 games. Reese Hamilton had an assist and has points (2A) in his last three games. Julien Maze nabbed an assist and has three points (2G-1A) in his last four games. Zach Lansard has scored in back to back games and has points (2G-1A) in three of his last four games. The Pats improved to 12-22-4-2 while the Rebels fell to to 15-21-3-2.

COMING UP

The Pats next home game is Friday, January 17th when they face the Edmonton Oil Kings at the Brandt Centre. Get your tickets at reginapats.com.

