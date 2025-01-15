Wenatchee Wild Announce Completion of Trade with Vancouver Giants

January 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release







WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild have announced the acquisition of 2007-born forward Blake Vanek and an eighth-round Western Hockey League (WHL) Prospects Draft selection in 2028 from the WHL's Vancouver Giants, completing a trade between the clubs that was processed prior to the league's trade deadline last Thursday.

The acquisitions replace that of forward Tyson Zimmer, who did not report to the Wild following last week's trade for Maxim Muranov. A 2007-born forward, Vanek hails from Stillwater, Minnesota and is currently in his third season of varsity play at Stillwater High School. The senior has 33 goals and 47 assists in 62 varsity appearances over two-and-a-half seasons for the Ponies, including 19 points in 12 games this season, and played six games this season with the United States National Team Development Program's Under-18 team.

Muranov was originally acquired by the Wild as part of the trade that saw Daniel Hauser return to his home province with the Calgary Hitmen, meaning that series of trades with the Giants and Hitmen yielded Wenatchee a total of three WHL draft picks and the signing rights to three players.

The Wenatchee Wild proudly welcome Blake Vanek to the Wild family.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.