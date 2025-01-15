Delta Hotels by Marriott Becomes Official Premium Hotel Partner of the CHL

January 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







TORONTO, ON - Today, the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced a multiyear agreement with Delta Hotels by Marriott©, part of the Marriott Bonvoy© global portfolio of more than 30 hotel brands and 10,000 global destinations. As the official premium hotel partner of the CHL, its Member Leagues (the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League & Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League), and marquee properties including the new CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota Canada and the Memorial Cup, this exclusive partnership unlocks new benefits and rewards for fans of the CHL, Delta Hotels by Marriott guests and Marriott Bonvoy members from coast to coast.

Dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences for sports fans, teams, athletes, and their families, the partnership will be realized through the Delta Hotels by Marriott brand. Founded in 1962 as a 62-room motor inn in Richmond, British Columbia, Delta Hotels has a rich history in Canada and has grown to become the largest premium brand in Marriott Bonvoy's Canadian portfolio of hotels. Globally, Delta Hotels by Marriott has a rapidly expanded presence with over 130 hotels in 12 countries and 30 openings in the pipeline. Through its 'Simple Made Perfect©' brand promise, Delta Hotels by Marriott creates a seamless experience for guests by focusing on the details that truly matter. With its stylish and intuitively designed rooms, free Wi-Fi for all, multiple food & beverage options on property including the Delta Pantry© for Marriott Bonvoy Elite members, the brand delivers a streamlined and flawless stay where every touchpoint is designed to allow guests to enjoy the journey and make the most of their travels.

"With Delta Hotels by Marriott located in over 70 percent of CHL markets, many of which are conveniently located only a short drive from an arena, the brand is uniquely positioned to support families, teams, athletes and fans of CHL hockey," said Paul Cahill, Chief Operations Officer, Canada, Marriott International. "We're excited to partner with the CHL to create exclusive offers, unique activations and one-of-a-kind experiences for our hotel guests and Marriott Bonvoy members and all fans of junior hockey across Canada and the U.S.," he said.

Fans can get even closer to their favorite teams through Marriott's award-winning travel program, Marriott Bonvoy. Through this partnership, fans will enjoy exclusive access to in-arena promotions, activations and special offers. In addition to exclusive benefits such as member rates, Marriott Bonvoy allows members to earn points for stays at participating hotels and redeem them for free nights, upgrades, and other benefits to enhance members' experience. Marriott Bonvoy members will also enjoy "skip the line" privileges at the CHL's championship event, the Memorial Cup, as well as one-of-a-kind experiences at national events such as Chalk Talks or behind the scenes tours, through the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform.

"We are thrilled to welcome Delta Hotels by Marriott as the official premium hotel partner of the CHL, its Member Leagues, and national events," stated Dan MacKenzie, President of the CHL. "The CHL is always striving to create incredible moments for our fans, teams, and players, in addition to the billets and families of our athletes and clubs. We look forward to working alongside an internationally recognized brand like Delta Hotels by Marriott to deliver on that through the creation of unique activations, promotions, and experiences that will help provide them all with lasting memories in CHL rinks both in Canada and the United States."

Serving as the CHL's championship event, the Memorial Cup is a four-team round-robin tournament played among the champions of the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), along with a host team. The 105th edition of the Memorial Cup is scheduled to take place from May 22 to June 1, 2025, in Rimouski, and it will mark the return of the Memorial Cup to the province of Québec for the first time in 10 years. As hosts, the Rimouski Océanic will be one of four teams to participate in it alongside this season's playoff champion from each of the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL.

For more travel inspiration visit DeltaHotels.com, or to learn more about Marriott Bonvoy and enroll for free, visit www.marriottbonvoy.com. To learn more about the CHL, visit https://chl.ca/aboutthechl/.

