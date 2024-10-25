Oil Kings Begin U.S. Swing in Everett

Everett, Wash. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are south of the border for their first stop on a six-game United States raod trip.

Tonight, the 4-4-0-1 Oil Kings are in Everett to take on the Western Conference leading Silvertips who are 9-2-0-0 on the year. Edmonton is coming off a big 5-1 win in Red Deer on Sunday, while Everett has won three games in a row heading into tonight.

Historically, the Oil Kings and Silvertips have met 16 times in history, including twice last season. The Oil Kings won both meetings last season by scores of 6-5 and 5-3. Former Silvertip Roan Woodward had four points (2G, 2A) for the Oil Kings against his old club last season, while Marshall Finnie and Gavin Hodnett also had four points each. Carter Bear had three points for the Silvertips in the series. This season, the two clubs will only meet once.

Oil Kings forwards Gracyn Sawchyn and Gavin Hodnett will look to stay hot as they look to extend their point streaks to five games each. For Everett, they're led by Bear who currently has 18 points (9G, 9A), and rookie defenceman Landon DuPont who has 16 points (4G, 12A).

Game time is at 7:05 p.m. Pacific Time and 8:05 p.m. in Edmonton.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gavin Hodnett (9, 3-8-11)

Gracyn Sawchyn (6, 4-5-9)

Adam Jecho (7, 3-4-7)

Miroslav Holinka (7, 3-3-6)

Lukas Sawchyn (9, 1-5-6)

Oil Kings Milestone Watch:

D Rhys Pederson is 4 games away from 100 in the WHL.

F Cole Miller is 4 games away from 200 in the WHL.

F Landon Hanson is 8 games away from 100 in the WHL

D Parker Alcos is 14 games away from 100 in the WHL

F Gavin Hodnett is 12 assists away from 100 in the WHL

F Gracyn Sawchyn is 10 assists away from 100 in the WHL

Silvertips Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Carter Bear (11, 9-9-18)

Landon DuPont (11, 4-12-16)

Tyler MacKenzie (11, 9-6-15)

Tarin Smith (10, 1-14-15)

Jesse Heslop (11, 8-4-12)

