Chiefs Return Home to Take on Vancouver Giants Friday Night

October 25, 2024

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs return home from their long road trip through the Eastern Conference to take on the Vancouver Giants Friday night. The Chiefs went 3-3-0-0 on the swing and are 8-4-0-0 so far this season. They currently sit at third in the Western Conference and second in the U.S. Division. The Chiefs' offense has been hot so far, scoring the third-most goals in the league with 44 over their first 12 games. Spokane also has two players within the league's top ten scorers: Shea Van Olm (9-9-18) and Berkly Catton (3-12-15).

LOCATION: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

TIME: 7:05 p.m.

GET TICKETS: Click here to purchase tickets.

PROMO: The Centennial Hotel Educator Appreciation Night

JERSEY COLOR: White

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: WHL Live

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo

