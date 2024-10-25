Broncos Host Hurricanes in Search of Third Straight Win

October 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The five game home-stand continues for the Swift Current Broncos (6-5-0-0) this weekend starting with a Friday night affair with the Central Division leading Lethbridge Hurricanes (6-2-1-0).

LAST GAME 6-5 OTW vs Chiefs: Luke Mistelbacher scored the OT winner 1:42 into the extra frame for his second goal of the night, helping the Broncos win their second straight game, Clarke Caswell lead the way for the Broncos with a goal and three assists in the win. In a third period dominated by three different lead changes and ties for the Broncos saw the Warriors see a four point effort of their own from captain Brayden Yager with two goals and two assists.

VS. LETHBRIDGE: This is the second of four meetings between the Broncos and Hurricanes, the first meeting occurred at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena on September 27th. The Broncos did have a 3-1 lead on goals from Sawyer Dingman and a pair of Luke Mistelbacher goals. Before Lethbridge scored five unanswered goals on route for a 6-3 win at home. Brayden Edwards lead the way with a goal and three assists.

` 2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

September 27/2024 - at Lethbridge (6-3 LET) September 22/2023 - at Lethbridge (3-1 LET)

October 25/2024 - at Swift Current September 23/2023 - at Swift Current (5-2 LET)

October 30/2024 - at Lethbridge December 8/2023 - at Lethbridge (5-3 LET)

January 10/2025 - at Lethbridge December 9/2023 - at Swift Current (3-1 SC)

December 27/2023 - at Lethbridge (7-6 OT SC)

January 3/2024 - at Lethbridge (6-3 LET)

January 31/2024 - at Swift Current (6-0 SC)

February 14/2024 - at Swift Current (4-1 SC)

For more on tonight's game, visit the Game Notes & Stats links above.

Friday is Fireball Friday at InnovationPlex where it's five dollar shots of Fireball all game and it's Hockey Happy Hour from 6-7 PM with food and drink specials including a Broncos Cheeseburger Combo is only $10.

