Williams & Team BC Improve to 2-0 at 2024 WHL Cup

October 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw, Sask. - Cohen Williams and Team BC improved to 2-0 at the 2024 WHL Cup with a 6-3 win over Cade Mitchell, Copper Perrin and Team Saskatchewan on Thursday.

Team BC scored two goals in each period on their way to doubling up Team Saskatchewan, who dropped to 1-1 at the tournament with the loss.

Willams, the Warriors' second round pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, was held off the scoresheet in the win for Team BC.

Mitchell - who was selected in the seventh round by the Warriors - stopped 26 of 31 shots in the net for Team Sask, while Perrin, a fifth round pick by Moose JAw, was held without a point.

In other action on Thursday at the WHL Cup, Team Alberta scored a 5-2 win over Team Manitoba.

The round robin wraps up on Friday with Team Sask facing off with Team Manitoba, who sits at 0-2, at 10:30 a.m., while Team Alberta (1-1) takes on Team BC at 1:15 p.m.

The semifinals are on Saturday and the medal games go on Sunday at the Peavey Mart Centrium in Red Deer.

