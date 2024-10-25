Warriors Shut Out In Kelowna On Friday Night

October 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Kelowna, B.C. - The Moose Jaw Warriors didn't get the start to their BC Division road trip that they were looking for on Friday night.

Moose Jaw was shutout 6-0 by the Kelowna Rockets at Prospera Place to open up the five-game trek.

"We were a little bit stubborn with our play, there was a few too many times where were letting great be the enemy of good," Warriors assistant coach Curtis Pereverzoff said.

"It doesn't have to be perfect, it doesn't need to be a perfect shot, it just has to be one that gets through and numbers around the net and just a little desperation and urgency in our game that's missing."

The loss is the sixth straight for the Warriors, who drop to 3-8-1-0 through 13 games this season.

Jackson Unger got the start and stopped 28-of-32 shots through two periods before Dimitri Fortin finished the game in the third period, allowing two goals on 14 shots.

Utah Hockey Club draft pick Tij Iginla had a hat trick and four points in the win for Kelowna, while Washington Capitals prospect Andrew Cristall picked up a goal and four points.

"When we look back at this game, we're going to see a lot of opportunities where we have the puck going low to high and we have an opportunity to put it towards the net if there's numbers around there and we're late doing that," Pereverzoff said.

The Warriors didn't get a power play opportunity in the game, while the Rockets finished 2-for-3 with the man advantage on the night.

Moose Jaw will continue its BC Division road trip against the Blazers in Kamloops on Saturday night. Tune into the action on CHL TV and Country 100, puck drops at 7 p.m. Saskatchewan time with the Pre-Game Show on the air at 6:40 p.m.

