Pats Fall 3-1 in Hard Fought Battle with Hitmen
October 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Regina Pats News Release
Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats fought hard until the bitter end, falling 3-1 to the Calgary Hitmen on Friday at the Brandt Centre.
The contest was scoreless up until the midway point of the second period. After Calgary took a 1-0 lead, Zach Lansard would tie things up at 1-1 going into the second intermission with his first career WHL goal.
The Hitmen would then capitalize on their fifth power play opportunity as Ben Kindel's second of the game regained the one-goal lead halfway through the third.
Kelton Pyne was once again brilliant for the Pats, stopping 30 of 32.
FINAL SCORE: Hitmen 3, Pats 1
THE GOALS
First Period
No Scoring.
Second Period
1-0 Hitmen at 13:57 - Ben Kindel (6), assisted by Carter Yakemchuk & Keets Fawcett (PP) // From the left circle, Kindel fired a short side shot that snuck by Kelton Pyne's blocker side shoulder to give the Hitmen a 1-0 lead late in the second period.
1-1 Pats at 19:24 - Zachary Lansard (1), unassisted // With the Pats on an offensive rush, Lansard fired a shot from the left circle far side on Eric Tu to notch his first career goal and even things up at 1-1.
Third Period
2-1 Hitmen at 12:40 - Ben Kindel (7), assisted by Oliver Tulk & Connor Hvidston (PP) // Pyne got a piece of Kindel's point shot with his stick but not enough as the Hitmen scored their second powerplay goal of the game to make it 2-1.
3-1 Hitmen at 17:52 - Brandon Gorzynski (3), assisted by Alex Hurtig & Oliver Tulk (EN) // Gorzynski hit the empty net from centre ice to make it 3-1 with just over two minutes left.
THE STATISTICS
SOG : Regina - 10-11-5-26 | Calgary - 13-15-5-33
PP : Regina - 0/1 | Calgary - 2/5
THE GOALTENDING BATTLE
Regina: Kelton Pyne (30 saves / 32 shots)
Calgary: Eric Tu (25 saves / 26 shots)
THE 3 STARS
First: Kelton Pyne - Pats
Second: Ben Kindel - Hitmen
Third: Zachary Lansard - Pats
COMING UP
The Regina Pats are on the road tomorrow as they'll travel to Medicine Hat to take on the Tigers at 7pm. They are back on home ice on Wednesday, October 30 for their Halloween game. Puck drop is set for 7pm against the Prince Albert Raiders.
