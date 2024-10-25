Broncos Knock-off Hurricanes 4-1
October 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos scored four unanswered goals and found their way to their third straight win in a 4-1 victory over the Lethbridge Hurricanes Friday night.
The Hurricanes would open the scoring at 5:24 into the game as Nashville Predators draft pick Miguel Marques would shelf a shot in the slot to give Lethbridge a 1-0 after 1.
Into the second period the Broncos would respond in the latter half of the frame as Dawson Gerwing (Meadow Lake, SK) would notch his second of the season at 12:19 from Josh McGregor (Brandon, MB) & Adam Král (Liberec, CZE). Then late in the period Eric Johnston (Regina, SK) would take an innocent looking shot from the point that would solve Hurricane goaltender Brady Smith at 18:14. Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB) & Brady Birnie (Regina, SK) would draw assists on the goal. Mistelbacher would extend his point streak to seven games and the Broncos would take a one goal lead to the third.
The Broncos would put things away in the third period early on the power play as Carlin Dezainde (Calgary, AB) would rifle his 10th of the season past Brady Smith. Mistelbacher & Clarke Caswell (Brandon, MB) would assist on the goal. Brady Birnie would ice things a little later at 8:41 fron Connor Dale (St. Albert, AB) & Grayson Burzynski (Winnipeg, MB).
With the win it's the third straight for the Broncos, improving to 7-5-0-0 on the season, while 3-1 on their five-game homestand. While the Hurricanes fall to 6-3-1-0. The Broncos will vie for their 4th in a row for the second time this season tomorrow night against the Seattle Thunderbirds.
