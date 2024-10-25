Game Day Preview: Game 12 at Red Deer Rebels

October 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Vs Rebels: Tonight's matchup is the fifth of eight matchups between the Central Division rivals this season. The Tigers are 1-3-0-0 against the Rebels so far. Bryce Pickford (2G, 2A) and Gavin McKenna (4A) lead the Tigers with four points in the season series.

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 2 @ Red Deer 4 (Sep 27 2024)

Red Deer 4 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Sep 28 2024)

Medicine Hat 3 @ Red Deer 6 (Oct 4 2024)

Red Deer 0 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Oct 9 2024)

2024-25 Standings:

6-5-0-0

Central Div. - 3rd

Eastern Con. - 5th

Home - 5-3-0-0

Away - 1-2-0-0

2024-25 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Goals - Hunter St. Martin (7)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (13)

Points - Gavin McKenna (18)

PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (34)

Plus/Minus - Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll (+6)

Wins - Harrison Meneghin (4)

Save % - Harrison Meneghin (.883)

GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.82)

Shutouts - Harrison Meneghin (1)

Special Teams:

Power Play: 10 - 42 - 23.8%

Penalty Kill: 39 - 49 - 79.6%

Recent Milestones: Hunter St. Martin, Marcus Pacheco and Harrison Meneghin recently hit major milestones. St. Martin suited up in his 150th game on October 16th. Pacheco's first assist on October 18th was his 50th career point. Most recently, Meneghin won his 50th career WHL game on October 23rd against the Calgary Hitmen.

Upcoming Milestones: Captain Oasiz Wiesblatt is coming up quickly on a major milestone. He is only four points away from 200 in his Tigers career.

Recent Transactions: The Tigers recently signed 2006 born forward Carter Cunningham to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement. The Tigers also have forwards Brayden Ryan-MacKay and defencemen Koray Bozkaya and Riley Steen called up from SAHA's U18 Prep Team.

Roster Makeup: The Tigers currently have 28 players on the roster - 3 Goaltenders, 10 Defencemen and 15 Forwards, including 10 rookies.

Age Breakdown: 3 - 20-year-olds, 5 - 19-year-olds, 9 - 18-year-olds, 6 - 17-year-olds and 6 - 16-year-old.

NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club)

Previous Games

6-1 Win - Vs Brandon Wheat Kings

5-2 Win - Vs Vancouver Giants

8-1 Loss - Vs Prince George Cougars

6-3 Win - @ Moose Jaw Warriors

4-2 Win - Vs Calgary Hitmen

Next Five Games:

Friday, October 25 - @ Red Deer Rebels

Saturday, October 26 - Vs Regina Pats

Wednesday, October 30 - @ Calgary Hitmen

Friday, November 1 - @ Regina Pats

Saturday, November 2 - @ Brandon Wheat Kings

