St. Martin Signs Entry-Level NHL Contract with Panthers

October 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Florida Panthers announced this morning that they have signed forward Hunter St. Martin to a three-year entry-level contract.

Last season Hunter suited up for all 68 games with the Tigers, producing 24 goals and 28 assists for 52 points. He was selected 193rd overall by the Panthers this past summer as an overager during the 2024 NHL Entry Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In late September, Hunter got his first taste of pre-season action in the NHL and did not disappoint. He scored his first goal in the National Hockey League and added an assist in just two games played. The success has carried on into the current WHL season, as the Edmontonian has been a goal-scoring two-way machine with 7 goals (1 shorthanded) and 1 assist in 8 games played.

We congratulate Hunter and wish him all the best as he develops with the Tigers and pursues his NHL dream.

