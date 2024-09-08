Offensive Outburst Earns Series Split

September 8, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (76-62) earned a series split, exploding for 13 runs on 15 hits to beat the Albuquerque Isotopes (56-82) by a score of 13-3, Sunday at Cheney Stadium.

In his first game back in Tacoma's lineup since leaving Tuesday's contest early, Jason Vosler made an immediate impact, clubbing a solo home run in the second inning to give the Rainiers a 1-0 lead.

They grew the lead to four in the third inning on a single from Tyler Locklear and a two-run home run by Jake Slaughter. Three singles and a double from Slaughter drove in five more runs in the fourth inning, growing Tacoma's lead to 9-0.

On the other side, Blas Castano was throwing a no hitter through five innings. He allowed two runs on back-to-back hits in the sixth, closing out the day with a quality start on his 26th birthday.

Tacoma answered with a four-run sixth inning, scoring on back-to-back home runs from Dominic Canzone and Ryan Bliss as well as a two-run single from Logan Warmoth.

Grant Lavigne hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to make it 13-3, and that is where the game stayed, as Chris Devenski and Joey Krehbiel delivered scoreless innings of relief.

POSTGAME NOTES: Dominic Canzone, Jason Vosler and Tyler Locklear each recorded three hits, combining for nine of Tacoma's 15 hits as a team. It was their second consecutive game with 15 hits. Tacoma's defense had no errors today, breaking an eight-game streak with at least one error. Jason Vosler hit his team-leading 28th home run, pushing his hit total to 129 and RBI total to 98. He went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, a home run and two runs batted in in his first game since Tuesday.

Tacoma will get tomorrow off and travel to Oklahoma City for their last road trip of the 2024 season. The Rainiers and Baseball Club will begin their series Tuesday night from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 PM PT. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

