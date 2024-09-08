Pair of Two-Run Homers Launch Sugar Land to Series Finale Win

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (87-50, 38-24) started the scoring early and never looked back as they took down the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (71-67, 31-32) in the series finale by a score of 7-2 on Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. [?Folder icon] Highlights of today's game can be found here.

On the first pitch RHP J.P. Feyereisen (L, 2-6) threw, Cooper Hummel sent a double into the right-field corner to put a runner in scoring position in the opening frame. After Jacob Melton flew out to allow Hummel to tag up and reach third, Zach Dezenzo took advantage of a middle slider and pounded a two-run home run to straightway center, putting the Space Cowboys up 2-0 early on.

After facing the minimum in the first inning, RHP Ryan Gusto (W, 8-5) found himself in some trouble in the bottom of the second after a pair of singles and a walk with one out. However, Gusto worked out of the jam by getting Alan Trejo to strike out on a foul tip and Austin Gauthier to ground out, keeping Sugar Land's two-run lead.

Hummel led off the top of the third with a walk, and a pair of back-to-back singles from Dezenzo and Trey Cabbage loaded the bases with one out off LHP John Rooney. The next batter, Pedro León, worked a six-pitch walk to force a run in. Rooney got a strikeout, but then issued another bases-loaded walk to Tommy Sacco Jr., extending Sugar Land's lead to 4-0.

In the bottom of the fifth, Trejo blooped a single into shallow center field to bring Gauthier up with a man in scoring position. Gauthier lined a double into right field, sending Trejo all the way home to put up the first Oklahoma City run of the day. Drew Avans grounded out softly just in front of the catcher Omar Narváez to move Gauthier to third for the first out. Dalton Rushing then shot a fastball 106.9 miles-per-hour off the bat, but Jesús Bastidas was there to make a great diving snag, preventing an RBI single. Gusto got Andre Lipcius to line out to left, stranding the runner on third and protecting the 4-1 lead for Sugar Land. Gusto's day ended after 5.0 innings, allowing one run while walking and striking out two.

RHP Ray Gaither (H, 7) took over for the sixth and gave up a one-out walk to James Outman, who stole second as Gaither struck out Kody Hoese. The next pitch, Hunter Feduccia lined an RBI single to score Outman from second, cutting Sugar Land's advantage in half at 4-2. Gaither got the next man to line out, ending the inning.

In the top of the eighth, Sacco Jr. led off the frame with a double, and a passed ball in the next at-bat allowed him to advance to third. Hummel came up to the plate and sailed a fastball off the wall in center, scoring Sacco Jr. easily and tacking on another run for the Space Cowboys. With the eighth-inning double, Hummel has hit safely in seven-straight at bats and has reached in 10-straight plate appearances dating back to Friday night.

The Space Cowboys offense did not stop there. In the ninth inning, after Dezenzo hit a double to complete a 3-for-4 afternoon, Cabbage mashed his own two-run bomb 418 feet to center field, sending Sugar Land to a 7-2 lead. RHP Seth Martinez took over the bottom of the inning to finish the game off and gave up a two-bagger to the first batter he saw, but induced a groundout and struck out two to end the game, giving the Space Cowboys a 5-1 series win in Oklahoma.

The Space Cowboys travel back to Sugar Land for their final regular season home series before the playoffs as they take on the Reno Aces on Tuesday night. Both starters are TBA for a 7:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.

