OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







Sugar Land Space Cowboys (37-24/86-50)

at Oklahoma City Baseball Club (31-31/71-66)

Game #138 of 150/Second Half #63 of 75/Home #69 of 75

Pitching Probables: SUG-RHP Ryan Gusto (7-5, 3.92) vs. OKC-RHP J.P. Feyereisen (2-5, 5.30)

Sunday, September 7, 2024 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 2:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live, KOCB-TV

Today's Game : The Oklahoma City Baseball Club closes out its six-game home series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at 2:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Sugar Land leads the series, 4-1, and regardless of today's result, OKC will lose its first series since July 30-Aug. 4 in El Paso (4-2). OKC went 3-0-1 in its four series following that loss. This will be OKC's first home series loss since dropping a three-game set against Las Vegas July 4-6 (2-1)...Today is a City Celebration Sunday as players and coaches will wear commemorative city-themed jerseys and 405 area code caps on the field, select Oklahoma City players will be available to sign autographs for fans prior to first pitch, and following the game, kids can take the field to run the bases.

Last Game : The Oklahoma City Baseball Club was limited to one run for a third straight game in a 4-1 loss to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Sugar Land took the lead in the fourth inning on a RBI triple by Cooper Hummel. Oklahoma City tied the score, 1-1, when Alex Freeland hit a RBI single in the fifth inning. The Space Cowboys broke the tie with three runs in the seventh inning. Trey Cabbage hit a RBI triple to put Sugar Land ahead, 2-1. The Space Cowboys added a run on a RBI single by Zach Dezenzo and another run scored during a rundown later in the inning for a 4-1 lead. OKC did not record another hit after Freeland's RBI single. Wander Suero recorded the final three outs for his Pacific Coast League-record 34th save of the season.

Today's Probable Pitcher : J.P. Feyereisen (2-5) is set to open a bullpen game as he serves as the team's opener for the sixth time this season...Feyereisen pitched earlier in the current series, tossing 1.1 innings of relief Thursday night, allowing one hit with one strikeout. He inherited runners at second and third base with two outs and induced an inning-ending groundout before completing another scoreless frame...He has not allowed a run or walk over his last three outings combined, allowing two hits with five strikeouts over 4.1 innings...Feyereisen has been used as an opener in bullpen games five times prior to today. He last opened a game Aug. 27 in Round Rock, retiring each of his six batters faced with three strikeouts...Since the All-Star Break, Feyereisen has made 11 appearances and has posted a 1.88 ERA. He's allowed a total of four runs (three earned) and nine hits over 14.1 innings, with three walks against 14 strikeouts...His last 17 appearances have all come with OKC after he was optioned by the Los Angeles Dodgers June 21 and outrighted to OKC July 3...Overall with OKC, Feyereisen has made 29 appearances (five starts), going 2-5 with a 5.30 ERA over 35.2 innings with 28 K's against 11 walks...He did not play during the 2023 season as he continued rehabbing from surgery in 2022 that repaired the labrum and rotator cuff in his right shoulder...Feyereisen was acquired by the Dodgers Dec. 14, 2022 in exchange for pitcher Jeff Belge...He was originally selected by Cleveland in the 16th round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point...This is his third appearance of the season against Sugar Land. He has held the Space Cowboys to two hits with two strikeouts over 2.1 IP...Today is OKC's 16th bullpen game of the season (9-6).

Against the Space Cowboys : 2024: 6-11 2023: 18-6 All-time: 52-37 At OKC: 27-17

PCL first-half champion Sugar Land and OKC meet for their third and final series this season. This is also their first series of 2024 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and first during the second half of the season...OKC and Sugar Land played 12 times at Constellation Field during the first half, with the Space Cowboys going 7-5...The teams last met June 11-16 in Sugar Land, with the Space Cowboys winning the series, 4-2. OKC won the series opener and finale, but Sugar Land won four straight games in between and scored 10 or more runs twice in the series. It was the first time Sugar Land won four straight games against OKC since 2021...The teams split a six-game series in Sugar Land May 7-12, and four of the games were decided by two runs or less. On May 9, OKC defeated Sugar Land, 22-3, scoring the team's most runs in a game this season and most since scoring 24 runs June 11, 2023 in El Paso. Fueled by that victory, OKC outscored the Space Cowboys, 44-24, in the series...Through the first two series between the teams, Drew Avans paced OKC with 18 hits. Avans and Andre Lipcius scored 11 runs each and Hunter Feduccia racked up 14 RBI. Feduccia and Kody Hoese homered three times through the first 12 meetings...OKC won the 2023 series, 18-6, and went 9-2 over the final 11 games. OKC won five of six games in two of the four series and at least four games in each series as OKC went 9-3 both at home and on the road...This current series marks Sugar Land's first trip to OKC since May 16-21, 2023...Sugar Land has won eight of the last 10 games between the teams and 10 of the last 14 games.

Ups and Downs: OKC entered the current series having won three straight games and was 12-3 in the previous 15 games as well as 15-4 in the previous 19 games. They have lost four of five games to Sugar Land, equaling the team's losses from the previous 19 games combined...OKC is now 4-6 in the last 10 games after going 12-2 over the previous 14 games...Including the current rough patch, OKC is 13-7 over the last 20 games and 16-8 over the last 24 games. Since Aug. 4, OKC is 19-11 and the team's 19 wins are most in the PCL during the span and tied for the second-most in Triple-A. OKC entered its Aug. 4 game in El Paso with a 52-55 record overall and 12-20 in the second half. Now 30 games later, OKC's overall record sits at five games above .500 (71-66) and OKC is now 31-31 in the second half. Before the recent turnaround, OKC went 15-28 from June 12-Aug. 3.

Down the Stretch: Current opponent Sugar Land won the first half PCL title in June and will host the best-of-three PCL Championship Series. The Space Cowboys lead the second-half standings, however if they also win the second half, the second-place team in the second half will advance to the postseason. Reno is currently 2.0 games behind Sugar Land in second place with 13 games remaining, while Salt Lake and Tacoma are 3.5 games behind Reno, Las Vegas is 4.0 games back and OKC is 4.5 games behind Reno...OKC has one more game against Sugar Land before playing six games against Tacoma next week and finishing the season at Salt Lake Sept. 17-22.

Where's the Beef? : OKC was held to one run in a third straight game Saturday night and has scored a total of eight runs during the current series. The fewest runs OKC has scored during a series this season was 11 over a three-game series in Round Rock July 19-21 and the team's lowest run total in a six-game set this season was 14 in Sacramento May 14-19...This is the first time OKC has been held to one run or less in three consecutive games since a four-game stretch May 14-17 during which OKC scored three runs in Sacramento...OKC has now scored three or fewer runs in nine of the last 15 games, including seven games with two or fewer runs...OKC finished Saturday's game with four hits and has been held to six hits or less in each of the first five games of the current series as well as in 11 of the last 15 games. The last time OKC recorded no more than six hits in five straight games came during a five-game streak May 14-18 in Sacramento...OKC is batting .157 (24x153) through the first five games of the current series with 49 strikeouts. Last night the team finished 0-for-13 and 2-for-20...With runners on base, OKC went 2-for-11 Saturday and is now 5-for-50 over the last five games and 3-for-27 with runners in scoring position....Between the first and sixth innings during this series (30 innings), OKC is 12-for-97 (.124) with three runs. And between the first and fourth innings (20 innings), OKC is 8-for-66 (.121) with just one run...Since Aug. 22 (15 G), OKC's 99 hits and .202 AVG are lowest in the PCL. The team has finished with six hits or less in 11 of the 15 games and one or no extra-base hits in seven of the 15 for a total of 30 XBH. OKC has nine games with three runs or less, including seven games with two or less runs...OKC posted season-best .295 team batting average in April, then hit .260 in May, .261 in June and .252 in July. Now since Aug. 1, OKC owns a .231 team batting average - last in the PCL...Last night was the 20th time this season OKC scored one run or less, something that happened 11 times all of last season.

Mound Matters : The OKC pitching staff held Sugar Land scoreless in seven of nine innings Saturday night and has held the Space Cowboys scoreless in 24 of the last 27 innings (7 R)...OKC has now allowed four runs or less in three straight games and in 15 of the last 18 games, including 12 games with three or fewer runs allowed. Since Aug. 18 (18 G), OKC owns a 2.83 ERA - second-lowest in all of Triple-A only trailing Sugar Land's 2.74 ERA. Also during the span, OKC has allowed 54 total runs (fewest in all of Triple-A) and 51 earned runs (second-fewest in all of Triple-A behind Sugar Land's 49 ER)...Going back to Aug. 6 (29 G), OKC's 3.39 ERA is second-lowest among all 30 Triple-A teams trailing only Sugar Land's 3.05 ERA. OKC has allowed three runs or less in 15 of the 29 games and four runs or less in 20 of the last 29 games...OKC recorded nine more strikeouts last night and now has 130 strikeouts over the last 12 games - second-most in the PCL behind Round Rock's 131 K's. OKC has recorded at least 10 strikeouts in eight of the 12 contests...Sugar Land went 3-for-17 with runners in scoring position Saturday and now is 7-for-49 (.143) throughout the series. Over last 13 games, OKC has limited opponents to an 18-for-105 clip with RISP (.171).

They Get On Base : Andre Lipcius extended his career-best on-base streak to 28 games, drawing a walk in the sixth inning Saturday. His on-base streak is the longest active streak in the PCL and the second-longest streak of the season by an OKC player. He is now two games away from tying Hunter Feduccia's team-best 30-game on-base streak from June 6-Aug. 3. His 28-game streak is also the eighth-longest on-base streak in the PCL this season...Dalton Rushing did not play Saturday but hit a single Friday to extend his on-base streak to 26 games for the second-longest active streak in the league behind Lipcius. Rushing has now reached base in each of his first 26 Triple-A games since his promotion from Double-A Tulsa Aug. 6.

Close Calls : Sugar Land and OKC are tied for the most games decided by one or two runs in the PCL this season with 68 apiece. OKC is now 33-35 in those games while Sugar Land is 40-28, with Sugar Land going 6-2 in head-to-head meetings...Seven of OKC's last 10 games and 11 of the team's last 15 games have all been decided by two runs or less. Overall, 49.6 percent of OKC's 137 total games played this season have been decided by two runs or less...At home, 38 of 68 games (55.9 percent) have been decided by one or two runs, with OKC going 20-18 in those games.

Around the Horn : Drew Avans is nine hits away from tying Kelly Dransfeldt (1999-2002) as the Bricktown-era career leader in hits (448) with 13 games remaining in the season...OKC has not committed an error in nine of the last 10 games, including eight straight between Aug. 28-Sept. 5 to tie the team's longest streak without an error this season...OKC has won six straight series finales and the team is 16-6 in Sunday games this season, including 8-2 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Sugar Land recorded five stolen bases last night for the highest total allowed by OKC in a game since El Paso tallied eight Aug. 3 at Southwest University Park. It's the sixth time in the last 39 games to allow at least five steals, and opponents are 77-for-87 (88.5 percent) during that time. Overall this season, OKC's 207 stolen bases allowed are most in the PCL - 26 more than the next closest team as Sugar Land has 181 stolen bases this season...Neither OKC nor Sugar Land has homered in each of the last two games. It's the first time there's been no home runs in consecutive games since May 22-23 versus Reno.

