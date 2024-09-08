Reno Smashes Four Long Balls in Dominant 11-6 Victory over El Paso in Series Finale

Reno, Nevada - Michael Perez, Sergio Alcantara, and Tim Tawa delivered the power in the Reno Aces (36-26, 71-66) commanding 11-6 victory over the El Paso Chihuahuas (23-40, 54-84) in Sunday's series finale at Greater Nevada Field. Reno secured the series victory with the win.

Perez enjoyed his most efficient day of the year, going 3-for-4 with two solo home runs. He got the 11-run rally started in the bottom of the first, smashing a long ball over the right field porch for Reno's first run of the day. The backstop kept it going with his second big fly of the day in the third. Perez has been fantastic for the Aces joining the team on August 2, going 28-for-64 (.438) with 10 doubles, three home runs, and 11 RBI.

Sergio Alcantara concluded arguably his best series of the season with a big day, smashing his seventh home run of the campaign, a three-run line shot into right field. The 28-year-old went 11-for-21 (.524) with three extra-base knocks and 10 RBI this past week, which also includes a six-game hitting streak.

Time Tawa continued to produce for the Aces, gathering three base knocks including a solo shot in the first frame. Since his promotion to Triple-A Reno on August 20, the Stanford alumnus has gone 24-for-69 (.348) with six home runs, 12 RBI, and seven BBs.

Humberto Castellanos (W, 8-1) came away with the win on Sunday after surrendering four runs on eight hits and no walks, punching out seven. The right-hander has been lights out over his last eight appearances, posting a 2.49 ERA with 32 strikeouts and 13 walks in 43 1/3 frames.

After collecting his first Triple-A hit in last night's win, Andy Weber posted another solid day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI. In three games played with Reno, the infielder has driven in four runs.

Reno will now travel to Albuquerque for their final road trip of the season against the Isotopes, the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10.

Aces Notables:

Michael Perez: 3-for-5, 2 HR, 2 RBI

Sergio Alcantara: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Tim Tawa: 3-for-5, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Andy Weber: 2-for-4, 1 3B, 2 RBI

Andrew Knizner: 2-for-3, 2 RBI

Humberto Castellanos: (W, 8-1), 6.0 IP, 4 ER, 0 BB, 7 K

