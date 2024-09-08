Rainiers Claim Series Finale over Isotopes, 13-3

Tacoma, WA - Rainiers' starter Blas Castano tossed 6.0 innings of two-run ball while the Tacoma offense erupted for nine runs between the second and fourth frames en route to a 13-3 win over Albuquerque Sunday afternoon at Cheney Stadium.

Topes Scope: - With the loss, the Isotopes split the six-game series with Tacoma, their 14th split of the year and seventh on the road. However, Albuquerque claimed the season series for the first time since 2022, taking seven of 12.

-The Isotopes allowed 13 runs on the afternoon, the most surrendered at Tacoma since May 6, 2019, in a 12-8 loss.

-The 10-run margin of defeat was the fifth time the club has lost by double-digits in Tacoma, which is also tied for the second-biggest margin of defeat in Washington in series history (three times). It was also the 12th time the Isotopes have lost by 10-plus in 2024 (last: August 18 at Round Rock, 16-6).

-Albuquerque relented five runs in the fourth inning, the first time allowing five-plus runs in a frame since permitting six August 18 at Round Rock.

-Blas Castano spun 6.0 frames of two-run ball while fanning eight Isotopes hitters. It's the 26th quality start against Albuquerque in 2024 and fourth of the series for the Rainiers. Castano also tossed 5.2 of no-hit innings, the longest no-hit bid against the Isotopes this year (previous: June 29 vs. Salt Lake, 5.1 IP).

-The Isotopes allowed 15 hits on the afternoon, the second-straight game relenting 15. It's the first time the club has permitted double-digit hits in two-straight since August 17-18 at Round Rock.

-Albuquerque did not steal a base, ending their franchise-tying 12-game streak with a stolen base (also: April 18-May 1, 2024).

-The Isotopes fall to 9-15 in series finales and 1-11 on the road. The lone series-finale road win came on May 12 at El Paso, 10-5).

-Albuquerque is now 1-5 in series-finales when vying for a series win.

-Greg Jones singled to extend his hitting streak to 12 games, tied for the longest active streak in the PCL. Slashing .321/.357/.377 with one homer and five RBI during the stretch. It's his longest hit streak of the year.

-Hunter Stovall went 0-for3, ending his hit streak at 11 games, which was tied for the second-longest active streak in the PCL. Slashed .342/.390/.474 with two doubles, a homer and three RBI during the stretch. It tied his longest hit streak of the season (long: June 12-28).

-Zac Veen went 1-for-4 with his fifth homer in his 14th game for Albuquerque, a two-run shot. It was his third homer of the series. Over the six-game set, he went 7-for-27 with four RBI. Has a hit in four-straight games (4x18).

-Grant Lavigne recorded a solo homer for his 17th dinger of the year and his first since August 15 at Round Rock. Has just two homers over his last 32 games.

On Deck: After an off-day, the Isotopes begin their final homestand of the 2024 season Tuesday against the Las Vegas Aviators at 6:35 pm. Neither team has announced a starter.

