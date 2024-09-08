Bees Unable to Take Series from River Cats, Settle for Split

The Salt Lake Bees were taken down by the Sacramento River Cats for the series finale at Smith's Ballpark on Sunday afternoon, losing by a final score 7-5.

It was another bullpen day on the pitching side of things for the Bees as five arms were used to get it done on the mound. Of the five pitchers, Michael Darrell-Hicks carried the leaviest load with 4.1 scoreless innings of work while Tayron Guerrero (L,1-3) allowed the final run of the game in the ninth inning.

On the offensive side of things, Sacramento put up the biggest frame of the game with a four-run second inning to jump out to a large lead. The River Cats recorded three straight singles to score a run before Blake Sabol blasted a three-run home run to right field, his 11th big fly of the season. Salt Lake responded immediately in the ensuing frame as Eric Wagaman lined a triple into the right field corner before an RBI groundout from the newest Bees player, Tucker Flint put the Bees on the board. The Bees scratched another run across in the third inning with Gustavo Campero slashing a run-scoring single into center field, plating Shane Matheny. Flint added to his nice day at the plate with a two-run home run to tie the game at four runs apiece in the fourth inning, his first career Triple-A long ball. The bats didn't cool off as the game progressed as Salt Lake managed to take the lead in the fifth inning with Chad Wallach and Elliot Soto reaching with two outs, setting up Shane Matheny to slap an RBI single into the outfield and driving home Wallach. The River Cats used a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh to level the game. The River Cats grabbed the lead once again in the ninth inning as an RBI single off the bat of David Villar drove in the go-ahead run while an infield single from Hunter Bishop added another Sacramento run. The Bees were unable to add a pair of runs themselves in the final frame to force a series split.

The Bees will take their final road trip of the season to El Paso for a six-game series with the Chihuahuas at Southwest University Park, starting on Tuesday. The two teams have met once this season with a series at Smith's Ballpark in late July. It was an electric set of games for Salt Lake as it swept all six games while outscoring the Chihuahuas 41 to 25. The series will begin on Tuesday September 10 with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. as Wednesday and Sunday will be the only day games.

