Express Fall Five Outs Shy of No-Hitter, Beat Aviators 4-2

September 8, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - The Round Rock Express (28-33 | 65-70) snapped their seven-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the Las Vegas Aviators (31-30 | 68-68) at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday night. The Express took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, while 1B Blaine Crim provided the offense, launching two home runs and driving in three of the four runs.

Round Rock reliever RHP Peter Solomon (5-4, 6.47) earned the victory, tossing 4.2 innings that yielded three hits, two runs, one walk and four strikeouts. Las Vegas starter RHP Blake Beers (0-1, 6.30) took home the loss after giving up four runs on nine hits and one walk with seven punchouts. RHP Daniel Robert came in to shut the door for the E-Train, earning his sixth save of the season after getting the last out of the game.

Along the Train Tracks:

Round Rock used back-to-back doubles to get on the board in the top of the first inning. SS Jax Biggers lined a double into the corner before 1B Blaine Crim traded places at second base. Biggers scored on the Crim two-bagger to give the Express a 1-0 lead.

Crim tacked on a pair of solo home runs to add to the lead for Round Rock. Crim's first big fly came in the top of the third inning, while his next long ball was in the fifth frame to give his team a 3-0 lead.

After a leadoff triple from LF Kellen Strahm, 3B Frainyer Chavez hit a sacrifice fly to plate the speedy outfielder and put the fourth run on the board for the E-Train in the top of the sixth inning.

The Express carried a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, which was broken up by a solo home run off the bat of Las Vegas RF Colby Thomas to cut it to 4-1.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, a double by C Carlos Pérez and an RBI single by DH Ryan Noda brought the Aviators to within two. RHP Daniel Robert came in to shut the door, securing the 4-2 victory for Round Rock.

E-Train Excerpts:

Texas Rangers rehabber RHP Max Scherzer was dominant in a no-decision effort on Saturday night. The former Cy Young winner tossed 4.0 no-hit innings that included no runs, one walk and eight punchouts.

Express 1B Blaine Crim had a scorching night at the dish, going 3-for-4 with one double, two home runs, three RBI and one walk. His home runs traveled

Round Rock C Sam Huff extended his hitting streak to nine games. Huff went 2-for-5 with two strikeouts. In his last nine games, he is 12-for-34 with three doubles, one home run, six RBI, one run scored, two walks and eight strikeouts.

Next up: Round Rock and Las Vegas complete their series on Sunday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. A Round Rock starting pitcher is to be determined against Las Vegas RHP Brandon Bielak (3-3, 6.08). First pitch is slated for 8:05 p.m. CT.

