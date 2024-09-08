Reno Blanks El Paso, 6-0

September 8, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Reno Aces beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 6-0 Saturday night in the fifth game of the six-game series. It was Reno's fifth shutout of the season and the seventh time the Chihuahuas were shut out this year.

Francis Pena and Sean Reynolds both threw scoreless outings out of the Chihuahuas' bullpen. Former Chihuahuas reliever Jose Castillo pitched a scoreless seventh inning for Reno.

The Aces batted around in the bottom of the fourth inning and scored three runs on four hits and three walks. All five El Paso hits Saturday were singles. The Aces have won three of the first five games in the series.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 0, Aces 6 Final Score (09/07/2024) (milb.com)

Second Half Team Records: El Paso (23-39), Reno (35-26)

Next Game: Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Greater Nevada Field. El Paso RHP Randy Vásquez (0-5, 8.78) vs. Reno RHP Humberto Castellanos (7-1, 3.75). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.