Early Runs Doom OKC

September 8, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







The Sugar Land Space Cowboys took an early lead and led the rest of the game as they sent the Oklahoma City Baseball Club to a 7-2 loss Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in the series finale between the teams. Zach Dezenzo hit a two-run home run in the first inning and Sugar Land extended to a 4-0 lead on two bases-loaded walks in the third inning. Oklahoma City (31-32/71-67) scored in the fifth and sixth innings on an Austin Gauthier RBI double and a Hunter Feduccia RBI single, respectively. Sugar Land (38-24/87-50) added three more runs over the final two innings on a RBI double by Cooper Hummel in the eighth inning and a two-run home run by Trey Cabbage in the ninth inning for a five-run advantage.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City lost back-to-back games to close out the six-game series against Sugar Land. The Space Cowboys won the series, 5-1, as OKC lost five games within the same series for the second time this season and first time since losing five of six games in Reno June 25-30...The series loss was OKC's first since July 30-Aug. 4 in El Paso (4-2) and the team's first loss in a home series since dropping a three-game series in Las Vegas July 4-6 (2-1)...Sugar Land also won the season series between the teams, 12-6, winning nine of the final 11 games.

-Oklahoma City was held to two runs or less for a fourth straight game and scored 10 runs over the six-game series for the team's lowest run total in a series this season...OKC has now scored three or fewer runs in 10 of the last 16 games, including eight games with two or fewer runs.

-OKC finished with seven hits for the team's highest hit total of the series and highest hit total in a game since finishing with 12 hits Sept. 1 in Round Rock.

-Hunter Feduccia recorded a multi-hit game for OKC, going 2-for-4 with a RBI...James Outman reached base three times with three walks.

-Drew Avans singled in the first inning and drew a walk and is now eight hits away from tying Kelly Dransfeldt (1999-2002) as the Bricktown-era career leader in hits (448) with 12 games remaining in the season.

-The two longest active on-base streaks in the PCL came to an end as Andre Lipcius and Dalton Rushing both went 0-for-4. Lipcius' 28-game on-base streak was the longest of his career and the second-longest of the season by an OKC player...Sunday marked the first time since Rushing's promotion from Double-A Tulsa Aug. 6 that he did not reach base. He entered Sunday with a 26-game on-base streak - the fourth-longest by an OKC player this season.

Next Up : The Oklahoma City Baseball Club closes out the home portion of its 2024 schedule with its final six-game home series starting at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday against the Tacoma Rainiers.

Tuesday is Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka and dogs are welcome to attend the game with their owners, who will need to fill out and turn in a waiver form at the gate for their dog to be admitted. OKC's series opener also falls on a $2 Tuesday and guests can enjoy $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products. Select COOP Ale Works and Modelo draft beer will be available at a special rate of $3 for guests age 21 and older.

Tickets for all remaining 2024 OKC Baseball Club home games are available at okcbaseball.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

