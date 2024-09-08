Reno Finishes Series with Another Win

September 8, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Reno Aces collected 17 hits in their 11-6 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field. The Aces won four of the six games in the series and 10 of the 12 head-to-head games this season.

The Chihuahuas had early home runs to right field by left-handed hitters Clay Dungan, Brett Sullivan and Tirso Ornelas. It was Dungan's third home run in his last four games. Ornelas' home run was his 19th of the season and it traveled 454 feet. Sullivan came up to bat in the ninth inning needing a single for a cycle but he flew out to left field. Neither team homered in Friday or Saturday's games but they combined for seven homers on Sunday.

Gabe Mosser pitched three scoreless innings for the Chihuahuas in his second relief appearance of the season. Sunday's loss dropped El Paso to 4-13 in day games this season.

Second Half Team Records: El Paso (23-40), Reno (36-26)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Salt Lake TBA vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

