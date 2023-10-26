October 27 Game in Maine Postponed

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets announced today that the scheduled game on Friday, October 27 between the Maine Mariners and Adirondack Thunder has been postponed.

A makeup date for the game has not yet been announced. Refunds and exchanges will be available to customers.

The Thunder return for the home opener on Saturday, October 28 at 7 p.m. against the Maine Mariners. The first 1,000 kids 14 and under get a free hockey jersey courtesy of Glens Falls Hospital and the first 3,000 fans get red glow sticks thanks to SkyZone. Also, enjoy $4 Bud Light. Get your tickets at www.echlthunder.com/tickets.

