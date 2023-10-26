Maine Mariners Game Postponed Friday

October 26, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners and the ECHL have announced that the scheduled game on Friday, October 27th between the Mariners and Adirondack Thunder has been postponed.

The Maine Mariners released the following statement after the tragedy that occurred in Lewiston, ME on Wednesday night, October 25th:

"We are heartbroken and devastated by the senseless violence in Lewiston, ME. Our prayers are with everyone who has been impacted by this tragedy, and we are grateful for the first responders who are putting their own lives on the line to protect our communities. We urge everyone to stay safe and follow the guidance of local law enforcement. #LewistonStrong"

A makeup date for the game has not yet been announced. Refunds and exchanges will be available to customers. Fans can exchange their October 27th ticket to a future 2023-24 Mariners regular season game, subject to availability.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.