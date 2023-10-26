Maine Mariners Game Postponed Friday
October 26, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners and the ECHL have announced that the scheduled game on Friday, October 27th between the Mariners and Adirondack Thunder has been postponed.
The Maine Mariners released the following statement after the tragedy that occurred in Lewiston, ME on Wednesday night, October 25th:
"We are heartbroken and devastated by the senseless violence in Lewiston, ME. Our prayers are with everyone who has been impacted by this tragedy, and we are grateful for the first responders who are putting their own lives on the line to protect our communities. We urge everyone to stay safe and follow the guidance of local law enforcement. #LewistonStrong"
A makeup date for the game has not yet been announced. Refunds and exchanges will be available to customers. Fans can exchange their October 27th ticket to a future 2023-24 Mariners regular season game, subject to availability.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 26, 2023
- Growlers Stopped by Stingrays 6-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- K-Wings Ty Glover Recalled from Loan, Reassigned to Abbotsford (AHL) - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Transactions - October 26 - ECHL
- Ontario Reign Assign Defenseman Wyatte Wylie to Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Millman Reassigned to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia - Reading Royals
- October 27 Game in Maine Postponed - Adirondack Thunder
- Maine Mariners Game Postponed Friday - Maine Mariners
- Series Preview: October 26-29 vs. South Carolina - Newfoundland Growlers
- Growlers Re-Sign James Melindy - Newfoundland Growlers
- K-Wings Improve to 2-0, Defeat Fuel at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- Fuel Fall in First Meeting with K-Zoo - Indy Fuel
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.