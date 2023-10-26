ECHL Transactions - October 26
October 26, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, October 26, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Allen:
Andrew Durham, F
Wichita:
Dmitri Yushkevich, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Spencer Asuchak, F activated from reserve
Add Colton Hargrove, F activated from reserve
Delete Chase Perry, G placed on reserve
Delete Jordan-Ty Fournier, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/22)
Cincinnati:
Add Jake Gaudet, F assigned by Cleveland
Add Roman Ahcan, F assigned by Cleveland
Add Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, D assigned from Cleveland by Columbus
Delete James Hardie, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add David Cotton, F activated from reserve
Delete Tommy Apap, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Wyatte Wylie, D assigned by Ontario
Delete Tyler Inamoto, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/22)
Iowa:
Add Drew DeRidder, G activated from reserve
Delete Pavel Novak, F recalled to Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota
Kalamazoo:
Add Justin Taylor, F activated from reserve
Delete Kurt Gosselin, D placed on reserve
Delete Ty Glover, F recalled to Abbotsford by Vancouver
Newfoundland:
Add James Melindy, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Nolan Dillingham, D activated from reserve
Delete Daniel Cadigan, D placed on reserve
Delete James Melindy, D placed on reserve
Reading:
Delete Mason Millman, D recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
Savannah:
Add Vincent Marleau, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Swetlikoff, F recalled by Henderson
Toledo:
Add Darian Pilon, F activated from reserve
Delete Patrick McGrath, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Ethan Frisch, D assigned by San Jose (AHL) (a.m.)
Add Artem Guryev, D assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
Delete Ethan Roswell, D placed on reserve
Delete Dillon Boucher, F placed on reserve
Delete Matthew Sredl, D traded to Allen [10/25]
