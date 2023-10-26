ECHL Transactions - October 26

October 26, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, October 26, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Allen:

Andrew Durham, F

Wichita:

Dmitri Yushkevich, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Spencer Asuchak, F activated from reserve

Add Colton Hargrove, F activated from reserve

Delete Chase Perry, G placed on reserve

Delete Jordan-Ty Fournier, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/22)

Cincinnati:

Add Jake Gaudet, F assigned by Cleveland

Add Roman Ahcan, F assigned by Cleveland

Add Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, D assigned from Cleveland by Columbus

Delete James Hardie, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add David Cotton, F activated from reserve

Delete Tommy Apap, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Wyatte Wylie, D assigned by Ontario

Delete Tyler Inamoto, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/22)

Iowa:

Add Drew DeRidder, G activated from reserve

Delete Pavel Novak, F recalled to Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota

Kalamazoo:

Add Justin Taylor, F activated from reserve

Delete Kurt Gosselin, D placed on reserve

Delete Ty Glover, F recalled to Abbotsford by Vancouver

Newfoundland:

Add James Melindy, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Nolan Dillingham, D activated from reserve

Delete Daniel Cadigan, D placed on reserve

Delete James Melindy, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Delete Mason Millman, D recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

Savannah:

Add Vincent Marleau, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Swetlikoff, F recalled by Henderson

Toledo:

Add Darian Pilon, F activated from reserve

Delete Patrick McGrath, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Ethan Frisch, D assigned by San Jose (AHL) (a.m.)

Add Artem Guryev, D assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Delete Ethan Roswell, D placed on reserve

Delete Dillon Boucher, F placed on reserve

Delete Matthew Sredl, D traded to Allen [10/25]

