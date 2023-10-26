K-Wings Ty Glover Recalled from Loan, Reassigned to Abbotsford (AHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that Vancouver has recalled the loan of Ty Glover and reassigned the forward to Abbotsford (AHL).

Glover, 23, has scored one goal with two assists in two games played for Kalamazoo this season.

The 6-foot 3-inch, 201-pound, Salford, Great Britain native is in his second professional season. In 2022-23, Glover scored 12 points (7g, 5a, 15 PIM) in 49 games played with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL).

Before 2022-23, the forward spent two seasons with Western Michigan University (NCAA), recording 32 points (13g, 19a, 58 PIM) in 63 games played.

Glover then signed an entry-level contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins as an undrafted free agent in March of 2022 and was traded by Pittsburgh to Vancouver on October 17.

Kalamazoo is back in action at 7:00 p.m. EDT on Friday versus the Wheeling Nailers (1-0-0-0) for Orange Ice at Wings Event Center.

