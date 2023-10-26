Millman Reassigned to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
October 26, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced on Thursday that defenseman Mason Millman has been reassigned by Philadelphia from Reading to Lehigh Valley.
Millman, 22, appeared in all three games for the Royals to open the 2023-24 season. The 6'1", 176-pound defenseman is on a NHL contract with Philadelphia. He was selected by the Flyers in the fourth round (#103 overall) in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.
The Royals host the Trois-Rivières Lions at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 28 for their Opening Night presented by Supportive Concepts For Families. The promotional game features a Block Party from 3-6 p.m. and a Post-Game Firework Show on Penn St. after the game. Be one of the first 2,500 fans in the building to receive an Opening Night t-shirt!
Single game tickets to the home opener and all 36 home games for the 2023-24 season are available: royalshockey.com/tickets.
Reading Royals defenseman Mason Millman
