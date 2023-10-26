Ontario Reign Assign Defenseman Wyatte Wylie to Swamp Rabbits

October 26, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Ontario Reign, AHL affiliate of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, announced today that the team has assigned defenseman Wyatte Wylie to the Greenville.

Wylie, 23, signed with the Reign ahead of the 2023-24 season after spending the previous three season's with the American Hockey League's Lehigh Valley Phantoms. A former fifth-round selection by Lehigh Valley's affiliate, the Philadelphia Flyers, in 2018, Wylie appeared in 131 games for the Phantoms and most recently played in 45 regular season games during the 2022-23 season, totaling 10 points (3g, 7a).

A native of Everett, Washington, Wylie spent four seasons with him hometown club, the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League, before turning professional in 2020. In 272 career games for the Silvertips, Wylie recorded 152 points (31-121-152).

Greenville returns to action tomorrow, October 27 at 7 p.m. for a meeting with the Savannah Ghost Pirates on First Responders Night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Swamp Rabbits Single-Game tickets, Full Season, and Half Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now at SwampRabbits.com or by calling (864) 674-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.