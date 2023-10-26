K-Wings Improve to 2-0, Defeat Fuel at Home

October 26, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (2-0-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, enjoyed a second consecutive game with multiple multipoint performances en route to a 5-4 win versus Indy (1-2-0-0) Wednesday at Wings Event Center.

The K-Wings secured their second straight victory when defenseman Robert Calisti (1) patiently fired a shot home from the slot, breaking a 4-4 tie with 4:48 left in regulation. The game-winner came just 46 seconds after Indy found an equalizer, and was set up with a nifty cross-slot pass by Brandon Saigeon (3). Rookie forward Cooper Walker (1) notched his first pro point with the secondary assist.

Kalamazoo started this one hot. The K-Wings' first goal, courtesy of Nico Blachman (1), came just 20 seconds into the contest, and the home team doubled its lead another 20 ticks later when Ty Glover (1) knocked in a rebound off an initial Brad Morrison (2) shot that had been deflected by Calisti(3).

An Indy power-play goal (PPG) allowed the Fuel to draw back to within one before Morrison (1) recorded a PPG of his own at the 17:39 mark to restore Kalamazoo's two-goal lead and end a four-goal first period.

The Fuel drew to within one again at the 4:19 mark of the second.

Then Josh Passolt (2) extended the K-Wings lead to two goals with the play of the frame at the 10:38 mark of the second.

On the play, Passolt skated the puck up ice, and fired a slapshot off the body of goaltender Mitchell Weeks, finishing it off with a wraparound goal. Saigeon (2) earned his first assist of the game on the tally.

As per usual between these Central division foes, this contest was played physically throughout, and a combined 47 penalty minutes were accumulated.

With major penalty time carried over from the end of the second, Indy again pulled within one with a PPG early in the third before tying the game with 5:34 remaining, setting the scene for Calisti's game-winner.

Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (2-0-0-0) turned in another sound performance for the K-Wings, saving 33 of 37 Fuel shots faced, including multiple down the stretch to keep the one-goal lead intact.

Calisti (1g, 1a), Glover (1g, 1a), Morrison (1g, 1a), and Saigeon (2a) all recorded multiple points for Kalamazoo in the contest.

The K-Wings finished the game 1-for-5 on the power play and 3-for-5 on the penalty kill. Indy took the final shot total, 37-23.

