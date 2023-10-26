Growlers Re-Sign James Melindy

October 26, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers are proud to announce that former team captain James Melindy has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) with the club for the remainder of the 2023-24 ECHL season.

Melindy, 29, suited up last season in 47 games for the Growlers racking up 13 points (2G, 11A) and 162 penalty minutes along the way. Serving as the only captain to date in team history, the Goulds native has played in a total 224 games for Newfoundland between regular season and Kelly Cup playoff appearances.

A third-round pick by the Phoenix Coyotes in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, this will mark Melindy's 10th season of ECHL hockey having also earned several stints in the AHL across his career.

Upon signing, Melindy has subsequently been placed on reserve.

The Growlers return to the Mary Brown's Centre on Thursday, October 26 as they host the South Carolina Stingrays. Single game tickets are on sale now, please visit nlgrowlers.com/tickets today for further information regarding ticket options.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.