Growlers Stopped by Stingrays 6-2

The Newfoundland Growlers suffered their first defeat of the season in a 6-2 loss to the South Carolina Stingrays on Thursday night at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Austin Magera and Josh Wilkins scored 24 seconds apart in the earlygoings of the first period to see the visiting Stingrays jump out to an early 2-0 lead. Jarid Lukosevicius ripped a shot home on the powerplay moments later to make it 3-0 South Carolina midway through the first.

After a strong reply from Newfoundland saw goals from Tate Singleton 13 seconds before the first intermission and Grant Cruikshank 50 seconds into the middle frame, Lukosevicius nabbed his second of the night off a deflection late in the 2nd to make it 4-2 Stingrays going into the 3rd.

Kevin O'Neil and Benton Maass tacked on a pair of insurance markers in the final 20 minutes to make it a 6-2 final in favour of South Carolina.

Quick Hits

Tate Singleton scored his first pro goal in the 1st period.

Brock Caufield led the way with 5 SOG.

These two square up once again on Saturday night.

Three Stars:

1. SC - J. Lukosevicius

2. SC - A. Magera

3. SC - K. O'Neil

Saturday, October 28

DARE Night - RNC

Puck Drops: 7:00 PM NDT

