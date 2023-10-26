Series Preview: October 26-29 vs. South Carolina

October 26, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers host the South Carolina Stingrays for the first time ever as the South Division powerhouse visit for a three-game set beginning on Thursday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Newfoundland started their season on a high note last weekend as they swept the Reading Royals on home ice to get off to a 3-0-0-0 start.

Amid so much turnover during the summer, may fans wondered who would carry the load for this new look Growlers team. Through three games it's been shared by several exciting new options up front but none more so than reigning ECHL Player of the Week Jackson Berezowski whose seven-point opening weekend earned him those honours.

South Carolina have played just once so far this season, a 6-3 loss to the Orlando Solar Bears way back on October 21. While it's not the start last year's South Division winners would have envisioned, a week's rest should see a rejuvenated Stingrays squad turn up in St. John's.

These two teams have met just once in the past - a 3-2 Growlers overtime win way back on February 15, 2019 where Zach O'Brien scored in 3-on-3 action to win it at the North Charleston Coliseum.

While the history is minimal in this matchup, expect both sides best in a clash between last year's North and South Division champions.

Puck drops is set for 7:00 pm on Thursday and Saturday evening, while the action gets underway at 4:00 pm on Sunday afternoon. Growlers fans can watch all three games live on FloSports (subscription required), listen to the call on Mixlr, or follow along on Twitter (@NLGrowlers) for game updates and highlights. Tickets for all three games can be purchased at nlgrowlers.com/tickets.

WHO TO WATCH:

NFL - Grant Cruikshank (F): While Berezowski stole many of the headlines with his Player of the Week nod, his Centre was heavily involved in much of the Growlers top line magic against the Royals. Fans will surely be looking forward to seeing more of Cruikshank this weekend.

REA - Josh Wilkins (F): The Stingrays leading scorer last season with 62 points (21G, 42A), The Raleigh native will be one of the key threats for the Growlers D core to be concerned about across the three games.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.