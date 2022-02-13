O'Brien Beats Mariners in OT After Third Period Rally

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Mariners rallied from a 3-1 third period deficit to force overtime, but Zach O'Brien's second goal of the game at 4:58 of the extra session gave the Newfoundland Growlers a 4-3 win a four game sweep of the Mariners on Sunday afternoon at Mary Brown's Centre.

For the first time in the series, it was the Mariners getting the first goal of the game. At 13:49 of the opening period, Mariners forward Tyler Hinam was assessed a double minor penalty for high-sticking, but Maine collected a shorthanded goal to take a 1-0 lead. Pat Shea streaked down the left side and created a 2-on-1 with Mathew Santos, who tipped Shea's pass through a sprawling Growler goaltender Even Cormier. It was Maine's fifth shorthanded goal of the season and just the third allowed by Newfoundland. The Mariners led 1-0 at the end of one.

The Growlers scored twice in a four minute span to flip the game into their favor in the middle frame. At 11:22, Zach O'Brien carried the puck in from the neutral zone and beat Jeremy Brodeur up high to tie the game at one. Derien Plouffe converted on a wraparound at 15:24 to give Newfoundland the lead through 40 minutes.

At 4:23 of the third period, Orrin Centazzo gave the Growlers a 3-1 lead when he scooped up a rebound left from a great Brodeur save on James Melindy. The Mariners answered less than a minute later with a power play goal, Cam Askew finishing a feed from Mathew Santos to close the gap to 3-2. As the Mariners continued to fight for the tying goal, Nick Jermain found the net at 16:19, set up by Tyler Hinam and Taylor Egan - the first professional point for Egan.

In overtime, after Zach Malatesta was denied on a breakaway, the Mariners were called for too many men on the ice. After the penalty was killed, the game reverted to 4-on-4 and O'Brien got into the slot and beat Brodeur's stick side to end the game at 4:58 of the extra session.

The Mariners (19-18-4-2) will return home for a $3 Dewey's "3kend" starting Friday with Star Wars Night at 7:15 PM also against Newfoundland. It's also a 1-2-3 Friday: $1 popcorn, $2 hot dogs, and $3 Bud Light drafts through the start of the 2nd period. Saturday is "Throwback Night" against the Trois-Rivieres Lions at 6 PM featuring $8 tickets, a fanny pack giveaway for the first 500 fans, the auction of the Bruins inspired throwback jerseys and a postgame open skate. Sunday's game at 3 PM vs. the Lions is "Love your Pet Day." Individual tickets for all games can be purchased online at MarinersOfMaine.com/tickets or by visiting the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena.

