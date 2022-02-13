Everblades Look for Another Win in Orlando

ESTERO, Fla. - Just hours after eclipsing their in-state rivals 2-1 on Saturday night, the Florida Everblades will look to pick up a second win in as many days over the Orlando Solar Bears Sunday afternoon in Central Florida's Amway Center. Sunday's opening faceoff is scheduled for noon.

THE OPPONENT: The ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning and the AHL's Syracuse Crunch, Orlando finds itself in fourth place in the ECHL South with a .570 points percentage and 49 total points. After watching a three-game winning streak fall by the wayside on Saturday, the Solar Bears are 5-4-1-0 over their last 10 games, while slipping to a 13-6-2-0 record at Amway Center this season.

THE SERIES: Saturday night's 2-1 Everblades victory evened the season series with the Solar Bears at four games apiece after eight meetings between the Sunshine State rivals. Following Sunday's matchup, six more meetings between the clubs are on the docket, with four of those contests slated for Hertz Arena.

LAST TIME OUT: John McCarron scored both of the Everblades' goals and Cam Johnson turned aside 26 shots in a 2-1 victory over the host Orlando Solar Bears on Saturday. McCarron opened the scoring with his ECHL-high fifth shorthanded goal of the season at 15:47 of the first period. After Orlando's Tyler Bird knotted the game at 1-1 just 2:03 into the second period, McCarron collected his second goal of the night and his 20th of the season to give the Blades a 2-1 lead that would hold for the remainder of the contest.

BEAR HUNTERS: While splitting eight games against Orlando, the Everblades have outscored the Solar Bears 22-18. John McCarron leads all scorers in the season series with seven goals, while Joe Pendenza has chipped in four. Blake Winiecki is tops in the assist department with six helpers. Cam Johnson has logged two of the Everblades' four wins versus Orlando, as he sports a 2-1 record with a .236 GAA and a .907 save percentage. Parker Gahagen (1-1) has a 2.03 GAA and a .946 save percentage, while Tomas Vomacka (1-2) sports a 2.38 GAA and a .914 save percentage.

THE CAPTAIN IS WITHIN STRIKING DISTANCE: With his two-goal performance on Saturday, Captain Everblade John McCarron raised his Everblade career goal total to 143 in the regular season and 161 in all games including playoffs. The Blades' all-time point leader is now within two goals of Reggie Berg's career regular-season mark of 145 and within three of Berg's overall mark of 164. With five goals in his last four games and three two-goal games and one hat trick in his arsenal this season, the franchise career goal scoring marks are squarely within the Captain's sights.

CAM JOHNSON...ROAD WARRIOR: With his return to the Everblades' lineup last night, goaltender Cam Johnson wasted no time picking up where he left off, recording 26 saves and earning his eighth win of the season. Making his first appearance since January 26, Johnson earned his third-straight win and also improved the netminder's road record to 6-0-1 in seven starts.

