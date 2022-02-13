Growlers Take Down Mariners 4-3 in OT

The Newfoundland Growlers extended their win streak to four games in exciting fashion as they beat the Maine Mariners 4-3 in overtime on Sunday afternoon at Mary Brown's Centre.

Maine picked up their first lead of the series thanks to a shorthanded strike from Matt Santos with 3:19 left in the first period. Despite being outshot 11-6 by the Growlers through 20 minutes, the Mariners would take a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Zach O'Brien would get the Growlers back to level with a great individual effort followed by a blocker side snipe to beat Jeremy Brodeur and make it 1-1 with 8:38 left in the 2nd.

Derian Plouffe would grab a lead for the hosts moments later with an impressive wrap around effort, beating Brodeur as Newfoundland went into the final frame leading 2-1.

Both sides picked up early third period goals with Newfoundland taking a 3-1 lead through Orrin Centazzo before Cameron Askew scored for Maine to make it 3-2 just 38 seconds later.

Nick Jermain got the Mariners level with 3:41 remaining in regulation and sent proceedings to overtime.

O'Brien would ensure the home crowd went home happy as he produced another highlight reel moment to seal a 4-3 Growlers win with 2:02 remaining in the 3-on-2 overtime period.

Quick Hits

Orrin Centazzo extended his point streak to 11 games with a goal and an assist in this one.

Newfoundland have won four consecutive games for the first time since November.

These two teams meet again next Friday evening down in Maine at Cross Insurance Arena.

Three Stars

1. NFL - Z. O'Brien

2. MNE - M. Santos

3. NFL - O. Centazzo

