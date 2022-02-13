Solar Bears Bounce Back with 5-4 OT Win over Everblades

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tyler Bird recorded three points including the game-winner in sudden death, and Hunter Fejes chipped in a pair of goals and assist as the Orlando Solar Bears (24-17-3-0) came away with a 5-4 overtime victory over the Florida Everblades (24-15-4-3) on Sunday afternoon at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The Solar Bears have re-taken the lead in the regular season series with a 5-4-0-0 record.

Orlando fell behind late in the first period when Blake Winiecki put the visitors up 1-0, but Odeen Tufto equalized for the Solar Bears with an early second period goal to make it 1-1.

The tie lasted less than two minutes before Winiecki netted his second of the day to make it 2-1, and Nathan Perkovich extended Florida's lead to a pair of goals midway through the frame.

The Solar Bears then kicked off a three-goal run when Fejes deflected Michael Brodzinski's point shot with the man advantage to pull to within one of Florida, and Tufto knotted the score at 3-3 50 seconds into the third period, for his first career multi-goal game.

Fejes added his second of the afternoon moments later as he stripped the puck off an Everblades player in the neutral zone and broke up the right side before beating Tomas Vomacka and putting Orlando ahead, 4-3.

John McCarron tied the score with Vomacka pulled for an extra skater with less than a minute remaining in regulation, but Bird lifted the Solar Bears to victory in extra time when he received a pass from Fejes during a rush up the ice, deked at the left circle and fired the puck past Vomacka.

Brad Barone made 22 saves to earn his 17th win of the season, tying him with Tulsa's Daniel Mannella for the league lead.

1st Period

FLA Goal: Blake Winiecki (21) at 16:20. Assisted by Dylan Vander Esch and Jake McLaughlin.

SHOTS: ORL 10, FLA 7

2nd Period

ORL Goal: Odeen Tufto (4) at 1:27. Assisted by Joe Garreffa.

FLA Goal: Blake Winiecki (22) at 3:22. Assisted by John McCarron and T.J. Fergus.

FLA Goal: Nathan Perkovich (9) at 7:16. Assisted by Levko Koper and Joe Pendenza.

ORL Goal: Hunter Fejes (8) [PP] at 14:57. Assisted by Tyler Bird and Michael Brodzinski.

SHOTS: ORL 11, FLA 12

3rd Period

ORL Goal: Odeen Tufto (5) at 0:50. Assisted by Tyler Bird and Tristin Langan.

ORL Goal: Hunter Fejes (9) [SH] at 3:21.

FLA Goal: John McCarron (22) at 19:27. Assisted by Blake Winiecki and Jake Jaremko.

SHOTS: ORL 18, FLA 7

Overtime

ORL Goal: Tyler Bird (12) at 1:10. Assisted by Hunter Fejes and Luke McInnis.

SHOTS: ORL 2, FLA 0

Goaltending

ORL: Brad Barone, 22-for-26

FLA: Tomas Vomacka, 36-for-41

NOTABLES:

Michael Brodzinski became the second defenseman in team history to record 100 points (24g-76a) with the Solar Bears when he assisted on Hunter Fejes' power-play goal in the second period.

Kevin Lohan skated in his 200th career pro game; the defenseman has skated in 183 career games for Orlando, ranking third in team history and second among defensemen.

Fejes' shorthanded tally was his eighth career shorthanded goal for the Solar Bears, the most in franchise history.

The Solar Bears outshot Florida 18-7 in the third period; Orlando's 18 shots marked the most in a third period this season.

Orlando improved to 3-5-1-0 at home when trailing after the first period, and 2-2-1-0 at home when failing to score in the opening frame.

The victory was also the fourth victory of the season for the Solar Bears when trailing after two periods.

Orlando is 13-3-3-0 in games decided by one goal this season.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return to action when they host the Jacksonville Icemen for a Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 domestic draft beers, on Thursday, February 17 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The game also serves as Noche Latina, presented by Auto Justice Attorney Michael T. Gibson.

