Lions Score Ten Goals to Snap Royals Five-Game Win Streak

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, fell to the Trois-Rivières Lions, 10-4, Saturday, Feb. 12 at Santander Arena. Royals goaltender Hayden Lavinge saved 14 of 19 shots before Hayden Hawkey came in for relief and saved 16 of 20 shots, while Lions goalie Philippe Desrosiers saved 17 of 21 shots.

Royals fall to the Lions at Santander Arena, 10-4.

The Royals jumped out to an early lead on a pair of power play goals in the first period. Thomas Ebbing used his twig to deflect a shot from the blue line past Desrosiers' extended blocker to open the scoring. William Leblanc scored his first of two goals for Trois-Rivières two minutes later. Saktaing around the Royals' zone, Leblanc provided himself space in the slot to slide a shot between the pads of Lavigne. Antony Gagnon put the Royals back ahead on the power play. A crisp set of passing between Patrick Bajkov, Garret Cokcerill and Gagnon set up the first year pro at the left face-off circle. Gagnon delivered a one-timer past Desrosiers' extended right pad to lend the Royals an early lead, 2-1, after the first period.

In the second period, Trois-Rivières made history. The Lions became the first team to score seven goals in a period this season and the 19th team to do so in ECHL history. Cedric Montminy, Brendan Hamelin, Nicolas Lariviere, Charles-David Beaudoin, Olivier Archambault, Jonathan Joannette and Leblanc contributed to the scoring margin. On Reading's third man-up attack, the Lions scored three short-handed goals to extend their lead to three and force Reading to change their net minder halfway into the period.

Kirk MacDonald & Jacob Pritchard speak with the media after the Royals' 10-4 lost to Trois-Rivières on Feb. 12th, 2022.

Jacob Pritchard tallied his first of two goals of the game amidst the Lions onslaught of offense in the middle frame. Pritchard put a wrist shot just under the crossbar to score on the fourth of six power play sequences for the Royals, sending the game into the final period of regulation with the Lions leading, 8-3.

Pritchard cut the deficit to four goals with a display of speed and strong puck control on a wrap-around shot that beat Desrosiers to the left post 9:25 into the third period. The Lions defense held Reading to just five shots in the period while adding two more goals in the final five minutes of play. The Lions' hit double figures on Joanette and Lariviere's second goals of the game. Trois-Rivières' ten goals matches a best in the league this season.

