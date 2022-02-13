Rush Win Wild Contest, 6-5, in OT vs. Thunder

RAPID CITY, SD - Gabriel Chabot scored at 5:44 into overtime and helped Rapid City skate past Wichita, 6-5, on Saturday night at The Monument.

After jumping out to a 3-0 lead, the Rush scored five-unanswered and led 5-3 with just over 12 minutes left. The Thunder scored twice in the final seven minutes to tie the game and force overtime.

Cam Clarke and Peter Crinella led the way with two points each while Jay Dickman, Logan Fredericks and Brendan van Riemsdyk each found the net.

Crinella scored 4:56 into the game to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead. David Thomson won a faceoff to the left of Dillon Kelley. Crinella came through the circle and rifled a shot past him for his 16th of the season.

In the second, Fredericks made it 2-0. He created a turnover near the Rush line, came in on his backhand and beat Kelley. At 9:57, van Riemsdyk tallied his fifth of the year to extend the lead to 3-0.

Jake Wahlin found the net at 12:36, which started the Rapid City run of goals. He pounced on a rebound near the crease and put it home before Olivier Rodrigue was able to cover up the puck to make it 3-1.

The Rush scored four times in the third period to take a 5-3 lead. Ryan Valentini recorded his ninth of the season at 1:59 to make it 3-2.

Chabot scored his first of two on the night at 4:25 and tied it at three. He wristed a shot from the right circle on the power play through a screen for his 13th of the year. Calder Brooks tallied back-to-back goals in a three-minute span to give Rapid City a two-goal advantage.

Clarke helped the Thunder get back into the game with a shorthanded goal at 12:37. He came in on a two-on-one and beat Kelley through the legs for his fifth of the season.

Wichita pulled Rodrigue and called its timeout with just under two minutes left. At 19:35, Dickman fired a shot from the left corner along the goal line and tied it at five.

The Thunder outshot the Rush in the overtime period as Garrett Schmitz had two grade-A chances denied by Kelley.

Rapid City was awarded a power play when Dickman took the puck to the net and collided with Kelley in the crease. Chabot scored at 5:44 just after the penalty expired to give the Rush a 6-5 win.

Wichita has scored first in eight-straight games. The Thunder have a shorthanded goal in back-to-back games.

Crinella and Clarke have a goal and an assist in back-to-back games. Fredericks extended his point-streak to eight games.

The Thunder returns home on Wednesday night to host Idaho at 7:05 p.m.

